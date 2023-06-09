Jennifer Coolidge explains how her immaturity stopped her from having children

Jennifer Coolidge has recently explained how her “immaturity” prohibited her from starting a family.



In a new interview with British GQ, The White Lotus actress said, “I’m very, very immature, I think that has kept me from having children, because I’m sort of a child.”

“Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up. Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up,” stated the Legally Blonde star.

While discussing about not having children, Jennifer disclosed that her friends encouraged her to adopt.

However, she considered she would make a better “step-mother”.

Jennifer also mentioned that if she had children, she would “appreciate” her life in Los Angeles more.

Meanwhile, the actress, who is currently single, pointed out that her lack of children is due to her habit of “dating intense men”.

“I’ve never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?” confessed Jennifer.

The actress added, “Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That’s never who I choose for myself.”