entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Others claimed that it wasn’t the racial element that made the movie not do well, but the story itself
Many media outlets in the West are claiming that the reason behind The Little Mermaid not doing well in Korea is racism, and K-pop fans are now responding. Upon the film’s release, many Korean viewers had a positive reaction.

One viewer wrote: “Halle Bailey’s acting, her innocent portrayal of Ariel, and her beautiful vocals washed away the shortcomings of the original Ariel.”

“I heard that this was the best Disney movie ever made, but I went in without giving it much thought, and then Disney revealed its harmonious world, and then I cried in the beginning and in the end. I will say more later,” admitted another.

One wrote that they went to the theatre for the first time in years for this movie. “I became interested after seeing how many criticisms the movie had, but I was so surprised at how well (Halle Bailey” sings. I’m really curious, and so I might go to the theatres for the first time in years.”

However, the narrative continued on as The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “#TheLittleMermaid tanks in both China and South Korea amid a racist backlash over the casting of #HalleBailey in the role of Ariel #THRNews.”

K-pop fans quickly to Twitter to respond to the claims. “It's funny how South Korea leeches off of hip hop and rap, music genres created by Black Americans, and yet they can't stand the fact that a black person plays Ariel in The Little Mermaid.”

Others claimed that it wasn’t the racial element that made the movie not do well, but the story itself. “‘The Little Mermaid’ tanks in China and South Korea amid racist backlash from some viewers.

Very one-sided conclusion from CNN. There's been a lot of movies with black leads that have had a warm reception in Korea. The movie didn't flop because of race.”

