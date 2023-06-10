 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Web Desk Web Desk

Trump's bizarre hiding places for classified documents

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Boxes of classified information in bathroom. Pic: Department of Justice
Former President Donald Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, are facing serious charges related to classified documents. 

Trump allegedly stored classified information in unconventional places such as bathrooms, showers, ballrooms, and more. The charges against Trump include retaining classified information, obstructing justice, and making false statements. This is the first time in US history that a former president faces criminal charges from the federal government.

According to the indictment, Trump personally moved boxes of documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and showed them to others on two occasions. The documents contain sensitive information about US nuclear weapons programs, vulnerabilities of the US and its allies, and plans for military attacks. Trump even showed a document described as a "plan of attack" to someone.

A photo included in the indictment shows documents found by Walt Nauta on the floor in a storage room in Mar-a-Lago, including one with classified markings.Courtesy: US Justice Department
The indictment also implicates Walt Nauta, who faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and withholding and concealing documents. Nauta was caught on camera removing boxes from Mar-a-Lago. Initially, he denied any involvement but later admitted to moving the documents.

The indictment reveals that Trump misled investigators, schemed to hide the records, and instructed his lawyers to defy a subpoena for the materials. He expressed a desire to keep the documents private and even suggested denying their existence. The indictment states that Trump knowingly retained classified documents that he was not authorized to possess.

Photo included in the indictment showing boxes stored in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom.US Justice Dept
If convicted, Trump could face imprisonment, with the charge of obstruction of justice carrying the highest penalty of up to 20 years. The indictment emphasizes the gravity of the charges and the importance of enforcing laws that protect national defense information.

Trump maintains his innocence and criticizes the Special Counsel leading the investigation. He argues that he had the authority to access and possess the documents. The case continues as Trump prepares for his court appearance in federal court.

The indictment reveals serious misconduct by a former president, highlighting a breach of trust and potential risks to national security. It underscores the principle that nobody is exempt from the law and that safeguarding the country's safety and security is paramount.

