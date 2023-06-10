Thousands of subreddit communities to protest app charges with 48-hour blackout. AFP/File

Reddit users are taking a stand against new charges imposed on third-party app developers by staging a massive blackout.

Over 3,500 subreddits, including popular communities with millions of members, will go offline for 48 hours in protest. This move highlights the importance of volunteer moderators in keeping the platform functional and raises concerns about the accessibility and future of Reddit. The protest aims to send a strong message to Reddit administrators that the charges are unpopular and could have a detrimental impact on the platform's user experience.

Reddit is a social media platform where users join various communities, called subreddits, to discuss shared interests. These communities rely on volunteer moderators, who dedicate their time to ensure the content stays on-topic and appropriate. Unlike other platforms, Reddit heavily depends on community moderation rather than paid administrators.

The recent controversy stems from Reddit's decision to introduce charges for third-party app developers who use its Application Programming Interface (API) to access and display Reddit content. These charges have been criticised as excessive, leading to the shutdown of popular third-party apps, including Apollo, Reddit is Fun, Sync, and ReddPlanet. Developers argue that the new fees are unsustainable and could force them out of business.

The blackout is a coordinated effort by moderators to demonstrate the impact of their absence on the platform. Communities participating in the blackout include some of the largest and most influential subreddits, such as r/gaming, r/aww, r/Music, r/todayilearned, and r/pics. By uniting in this way, moderators hope to exert pressure on Reddit's administration to reconsider the new charges and address their concerns.

The blackout signifies the importance of third-party apps in enhancing the Reddit user experience and providing additional features not found in the official app. It also underscores the valuable contributions of volunteer moderators and their dedication to maintaining a thriving community. Users and moderators are eager to protect the unique nature of Reddit as "the front page of the internet" and ensure it remains an accessible platform for people to connect and find community.

The future outcome of the protest remains uncertain, as Reddit has shown no signs of reversing the charges. Nevertheless, the blackout serves as a powerful statement of unity and highlights the potential consequences if the concerns of moderators and users are not addressed.