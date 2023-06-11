 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Indian wrestler criticises Modi over silence on sexual harassment probe

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat poses for a picture, after an interview with Reuters, at her residence in Sonipat, the northern state of Haryana, India, June 10, 2023.—Reuters
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat poses for a picture, after an interview with Reuters, at her residence in Sonipat, the northern state of Haryana, India, June 10, 2023.—Reuters 

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent Indian wrestler, has voiced her frustration over the delayed investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against the head of India's national wrestling federation. Phogat also expressed disappointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter, raising concerns about the handling of the case.

Phogat, a two-time Olympian has accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), of sexually abusing her. Phogat is one of seven female athletes who have filed a police complaint against Singh.

Singh, a federal lawmaker from Modi's ruling party, has denied the allegations of making sexual advances, groping, and issuing threats to female athletes if they refused to meet him alone. Phogat spoke out in her first interview since she and other wrestlers were forcibly removed from a protest site by the police last month. Delhi Police have filed two cases against Singh, including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Phogat, the first Indian female wrestler to win gold at both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, stated that Singh would target young athletes and repeatedly grope them during training camps and tournaments. She described a pattern of abuse and expressed her frustration with the lack of action from the prime minister and the sports minister.

The wrestlers had previously staged a public protest in January, which ended when Singh was stripped of his administrative power at the WFI. However, they resumed their protest on April 23, resulting in several brief detentions and the forceful clearing of the protest site on May 28. Images of the wrestlers being dragged away and taken away in buses circulated widely, drawing criticism from prominent athletes and opposition politicians.

Phogat revealed that the athletes had considered throwing their medals into the Ganges, India's holiest river, before agreeing to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah and subsequently the sports minister. The police assured the wrestlers that the investigation would be completed by June 15 and requested that they refrain from further demonstrations.

More From World:

Trump defiant in face of indictment, accuses Democrats of conspiracy

Trump defiant in face of indictment, accuses Democrats of conspiracy
Peru faces crisis as over 3,400 women reported missing

Peru faces crisis as over 3,400 women reported missing
Infamous 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski dies at 81

Infamous 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski dies at 81
WATCH: Massive blast rips through Turkish explosives factory; at least 5 killed video

WATCH: Massive blast rips through Turkish explosives factory; at least 5 killed

Indira Gandhi assassination float in Canada draws India’s anger

Indira Gandhi assassination float in Canada draws India’s anger
Helpless against nature, Canada bets on rain, foreign help to tame Quebec wildfires

Helpless against nature, Canada bets on rain, foreign help to tame Quebec wildfires

San Francisco shooting leaves 9 hospitalised; manhunt underway

San Francisco shooting leaves 9 hospitalised; manhunt underway
‘Trumpian behaviour’: UK ex-PM Boris Johnson vows to stage a comeback soon

‘Trumpian behaviour’: UK ex-PM Boris Johnson vows to stage a comeback soon
Trump's bizarre hiding places for classified documents

Trump's bizarre hiding places for classified documents
Former UK PM Boris Johnson quits as MP amid Partygate scandal

Former UK PM Boris Johnson quits as MP amid Partygate scandal
French President Macron meets victims of Annecy park stabbing, hails backpack hero

French President Macron meets victims of Annecy park stabbing, hails backpack hero
Walt Nauta, Trump ally indicted in classified documents case

Walt Nauta, Trump ally indicted in classified documents case
What led to dam collapse in Ukraine? Here are some explanations

What led to dam collapse in Ukraine? Here are some explanations
Greta Thunberg vows to keep fighting for climate as she graduates from school

Greta Thunberg vows to keep fighting for climate as she graduates from school
Havana, Washington deny WSJ report of China setting spy bases in Cuba

Havana, Washington deny WSJ report of China setting spy bases in Cuba
Sanaullah Ghafari, wanted terrorist involved in attacks on Pakistan, killed in Kabul

Sanaullah Ghafari, wanted terrorist involved in attacks on Pakistan, killed in Kabul
Tiger shark attack off Red Sea resort kills Russian national

Tiger shark attack off Red Sea resort kills Russian national
Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border

Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border
Trump faces second indictment in classified documents case

Trump faces second indictment in classified documents case
EU nations reach long-stalled agreement on refugee hosting

EU nations reach long-stalled agreement on refugee hosting

Trump bid for retrial denied as E. Jean Carroll awarded $5m in damages

Trump bid for retrial denied as E. Jean Carroll awarded $5m in damages