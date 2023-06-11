 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Peru faces crisis as over 3,400 women reported missing

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

In 2022, more than 5,380 women, mostly girls and teenagers, were reported missing in Peru. —EPA-EFE
In 2022, more than 5,380 women, mostly girls and teenagers, were reported missing in Peru. —EPA-EFE

More than 3,400 women have gone missing in Peru within a four-month period, raising concerns about the lack of action taken by the state to address the issue. The high number of missing women, coupled with insufficient investigations, points to a crisis in the country.

Titled "What happened to them?", the report highlights that out of the reported cases, only 1,902 women have been found, leaving 1,504 still missing.

Isabel Ortiz, the deputy for the Ombudsman, described the situation in Peru regarding disappearances as an "imminent danger." She criticised the lack of action taken by the state to prevent these incidents, which occur annually in a country with a population of 33 million. The issue of disappearances, including kidnappings and abductions, is not being given priority on the government's agenda.

In 2022, more than 5,380 women, primarily girls and teenagers, were reported missing, indicating a 9.7% decrease compared to 2021. However, feminist NGOs assert that many cases are inadequately investigated by the police and prosecutor's office, as they often assume that the women have left willingly.

More From World:

Trump defiant in face of indictment, accuses Democrats of conspiracy

Trump defiant in face of indictment, accuses Democrats of conspiracy
Indian wrestler criticises Modi over silence on sexual harassment probe

Indian wrestler criticises Modi over silence on sexual harassment probe
Infamous 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski dies at 81

Infamous 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski dies at 81
WATCH: Massive blast rips through Turkish explosives factory; at least 5 killed video

WATCH: Massive blast rips through Turkish explosives factory; at least 5 killed

Indira Gandhi assassination float in Canada draws India’s anger

Indira Gandhi assassination float in Canada draws India’s anger
Helpless against nature, Canada bets on rain, foreign help to tame Quebec wildfires

Helpless against nature, Canada bets on rain, foreign help to tame Quebec wildfires

San Francisco shooting leaves 9 hospitalised; manhunt underway

San Francisco shooting leaves 9 hospitalised; manhunt underway
‘Trumpian behaviour’: UK ex-PM Boris Johnson vows to stage a comeback soon

‘Trumpian behaviour’: UK ex-PM Boris Johnson vows to stage a comeback soon
Trump's bizarre hiding places for classified documents

Trump's bizarre hiding places for classified documents
Former UK PM Boris Johnson quits as MP amid Partygate scandal

Former UK PM Boris Johnson quits as MP amid Partygate scandal
French President Macron meets victims of Annecy park stabbing, hails backpack hero

French President Macron meets victims of Annecy park stabbing, hails backpack hero
Walt Nauta, Trump ally indicted in classified documents case

Walt Nauta, Trump ally indicted in classified documents case
What led to dam collapse in Ukraine? Here are some explanations

What led to dam collapse in Ukraine? Here are some explanations
Greta Thunberg vows to keep fighting for climate as she graduates from school

Greta Thunberg vows to keep fighting for climate as she graduates from school
Havana, Washington deny WSJ report of China setting spy bases in Cuba

Havana, Washington deny WSJ report of China setting spy bases in Cuba
Sanaullah Ghafari, wanted terrorist involved in attacks on Pakistan, killed in Kabul

Sanaullah Ghafari, wanted terrorist involved in attacks on Pakistan, killed in Kabul
Tiger shark attack off Red Sea resort kills Russian national

Tiger shark attack off Red Sea resort kills Russian national
Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border

Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border
Trump faces second indictment in classified documents case

Trump faces second indictment in classified documents case
EU nations reach long-stalled agreement on refugee hosting

EU nations reach long-stalled agreement on refugee hosting

Trump bid for retrial denied as E. Jean Carroll awarded $5m in damages

Trump bid for retrial denied as E. Jean Carroll awarded $5m in damages