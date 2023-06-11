 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Teenager killed, three wounded in Sweden shooting incident

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

A man laying flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Gothenburg, Sweden, in March 2015.—EPA/file
A man laying flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Gothenburg, Sweden, in March 2015.—EPA/file

In Stockholm on Saturday, a tragic shooting incident unfolded, resulting in the untimely death of a 15-year-old boy and causing injuries to three other individuals, as confirmed by the local police. 

At present, the motive behind the shooting remains unknown. Authorities were alerted to the incident when reports of gunfire near a square in southern Stockholm surfaced during the early evening. Responding swiftly, law enforcement discovered two individuals at the scene with gunshot wounds, while two additional injured individuals were found in close proximity. 

Sadly, despite efforts to save his life, the teenage victim succumbed to his injuries, while the other three wounded individuals were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Providing details of the incident, Towe Hagg, spokesperson for the Stockholm police, revealed that the young victim who lost his life was a 15-year-old boy. Additionally, a 15-year-old boy and a man and woman aged between 45 and 65 were among those injured, as outlined in an official statement released by the police. 

Notably, following the shooting, a subsequent car chase ensued, ultimately leading to the arrest of two men in a location south of Stockholm, less than an hour after the incident occurred. In response to the gravity of the situation, authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation, categorizing the case as both murder and attempted murder.

This unfortunate shooting incident follows closely on the heels of two separate incidents the previous day, which resulted in three individuals sustaining injuries in separate shootings within the wider Stockholm area.

In recent years, Sweden has faced significant challenges in curbing a surge of shootings and bombings, as criminal gangs engage in acts of violence driven by disputes and vengeance rooted in the narcotics trade. According to police data, the country recorded a total of 391 shootings in 2022, with 62 of them proving fatal. This marked a notable increase from the previous year when the number stood at 45.

More From World:

US intelligence confirms China spying from Cuba for years

US intelligence confirms China spying from Cuba for years
Canada's wildfires could last all summer, says minister

Canada's wildfires could last all summer, says minister

Hotel sues student for $480,000 for licking soy sauce bottle

Hotel sues student for $480,000 for licking soy sauce bottle
Trump defiant in face of indictment, accuses Democrats of conspiracy

Trump defiant in face of indictment, accuses Democrats of conspiracy
Peru faces crisis as over 3,400 women reported missing

Peru faces crisis as over 3,400 women reported missing
Indian wrestler criticises Modi over silence on sexual harassment probe

Indian wrestler criticises Modi over silence on sexual harassment probe
Infamous 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski dies at 81

Infamous 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski dies at 81
WATCH: Massive blast rips through Turkish explosives factory; at least 5 killed video

WATCH: Massive blast rips through Turkish explosives factory; at least 5 killed

Indira Gandhi assassination float in Canada draws India’s anger

Indira Gandhi assassination float in Canada draws India’s anger
Helpless against nature, Canada bets on rain, foreign help to tame Quebec wildfires

Helpless against nature, Canada bets on rain, foreign help to tame Quebec wildfires

San Francisco shooting leaves 9 hospitalised; manhunt underway

San Francisco shooting leaves 9 hospitalised; manhunt underway
‘Trumpian behaviour’: UK ex-PM Boris Johnson vows to stage a comeback soon

‘Trumpian behaviour’: UK ex-PM Boris Johnson vows to stage a comeback soon
Trump's bizarre hiding places for classified documents

Trump's bizarre hiding places for classified documents
Former UK PM Boris Johnson quits as MP amid Partygate scandal

Former UK PM Boris Johnson quits as MP amid Partygate scandal
French President Macron meets victims of Annecy park stabbing, hails backpack hero

French President Macron meets victims of Annecy park stabbing, hails backpack hero
Walt Nauta, Trump ally indicted in classified documents case

Walt Nauta, Trump ally indicted in classified documents case
What led to dam collapse in Ukraine? Here are some explanations

What led to dam collapse in Ukraine? Here are some explanations
Greta Thunberg vows to keep fighting for climate as she graduates from school

Greta Thunberg vows to keep fighting for climate as she graduates from school
Havana, Washington deny WSJ report of China setting spy bases in Cuba

Havana, Washington deny WSJ report of China setting spy bases in Cuba
Sanaullah Ghafari, wanted terrorist involved in attacks on Pakistan, killed in Kabul

Sanaullah Ghafari, wanted terrorist involved in attacks on Pakistan, killed in Kabul
Tiger shark attack off Red Sea resort kills Russian national

Tiger shark attack off Red Sea resort kills Russian national