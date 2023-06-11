Teenager killed, three wounded in Sweden shooting incident

A man laying flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Gothenburg, Sweden, in March 2015.—EPA/file

In Stockholm on Saturday, a tragic shooting incident unfolded, resulting in the untimely death of a 15-year-old boy and causing injuries to three other individuals, as confirmed by the local police.

At present, the motive behind the shooting remains unknown. Authorities were alerted to the incident when reports of gunfire near a square in southern Stockholm surfaced during the early evening. Responding swiftly, law enforcement discovered two individuals at the scene with gunshot wounds, while two additional injured individuals were found in close proximity.

Sadly, despite efforts to save his life, the teenage victim succumbed to his injuries, while the other three wounded individuals were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Providing details of the incident, Towe Hagg, spokesperson for the Stockholm police, revealed that the young victim who lost his life was a 15-year-old boy. Additionally, a 15-year-old boy and a man and woman aged between 45 and 65 were among those injured, as outlined in an official statement released by the police.

Notably, following the shooting, a subsequent car chase ensued, ultimately leading to the arrest of two men in a location south of Stockholm, less than an hour after the incident occurred. In response to the gravity of the situation, authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation, categorizing the case as both murder and attempted murder.

This unfortunate shooting incident follows closely on the heels of two separate incidents the previous day, which resulted in three individuals sustaining injuries in separate shootings within the wider Stockholm area.

In recent years, Sweden has faced significant challenges in curbing a surge of shootings and bombings, as criminal gangs engage in acts of violence driven by disputes and vengeance rooted in the narcotics trade. According to police data, the country recorded a total of 391 shootings in 2022, with 62 of them proving fatal. This marked a notable increase from the previous year when the number stood at 45.