Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Canada's wildfires could last all summer, says minister

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Dozens of wildfires are still burning in the west of the country. AFP/File
Wildfires in Canada are becoming more severe and are expected to continue throughout the summer.  

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate as fires rage out of control across the country. The area affected by fires this year is much larger than usual, as Canada experiences faster warming due to climate change.

In the western province of Alberta, fires have intensified, leading to the evacuation of the town of Edson for the second time in a month. Firefighters are struggling to contain the blazes, and some have had to retreat due to the dangerous conditions. Residents are fleeing in large convoys, fearing for the safety of their homes.

In British Columbia, the town of Tumbler Ridge had to be mostly evacuated as a fire approached dangerously close. The situation remains difficult in central and northwestern Quebec, with several towns at risk. The province is facing an unprecedented number of fires, and thousands of people have been ordered to leave their homes.

Overall, there are currently 416 active fires in Canada, with more than half of them classified as out of control. The scale of the wildfires is historic, and the battle against them is expected to last throughout the summer. The situation is a reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and its impact on the frequency and intensity of wildfires.

With widespread devastation and ongoing evacuations, Canada is bracing for a prolonged and challenging struggle against these fires. The priority is to ensure the safety of residents and protect their homes. The environmental authorities are working tirelessly to bring the fires under control, but the task is daunting. 

It is a critical time for Canada as it grapples with the unprecedented wildfires and the long-term consequences of a changing climate.

