Here are world's 5 beautiful airports that feel dreamy

Travelling brings new experiences altogether, from food, and culture to the scenery and if your travel destination has a beautiful and dreamy landing at its airport, then your joy will increase many fold.

There are numerous beautiful plane landing areas, but here are the five breathtaking airports which will mesmerise you, as per CNN.

Santos Dumont, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Santos Dumont, a small airport in Rio de Janeiro is one of the beautiful sights in Brazil, serving many domestic flights.

Airport is located in Guanabara Bay. — Ricardo Funari/Brazil Photos/LightRocket/CNN

It is located in Guanabara Bay. If you want to catch the scenery aerially, sit on the right-hand side for a glimpse of the city’s icons, including Sugarloaf Mountain.

Velana International Airport, Maldives

Maldives is a very beautiful country with a stunning airport location of Velana International Airport, on the island of Hulhulé.

The airport was built in the 1960s with a runway made of steel slats. However, now it is asphalt surface. You can see the beauty of the Indian Ocean and breathtaking views by sitting on either side of the plane.

Genoa City Airport, Italy

You can have a dreamy view of the Mediterranean Sea while landing at the Genoa airport, Italy with one side showing a view of the Ligurian Sea and the other showing the beauty of the city with mountains at the back.

Kigali International Airport, Rawanda

The capital city of Rwanda, Kigali has a stunning view of the city while viewing from the plane.

While entering the landlocked African country, you would witness green green hills, with houses and red streaks of the local earth roads. At the back, you will observe the mountains at some distance which make it more beautiful

Sit on the right side to catch a glance at Lake Kivu — a natural border between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

São Paulo, Brazil

Another beautiful airport is also in Brazil, located in the largest Portuguese-speaking city of São Paulo.

Aerial view of São Paulo feels different. — Julia Buckley/CNN

It has a completely different view from the air if you are flying in the evening. The city lights and the urban areas will amaze you. You can sit on either side to view the beautiful glance of the city.