Stormy Daniels considers moving out of US?

Stormy Daniels' husband reveals plans of his wife

Stormy Daniels plans revealed if Donald Trump not found guilty. — Reuters

Barrett Blade, the husband of adult film star Stormy Daniels, revealed future plans about what would his wife do if Donald Trump is not found guilty in the hush money trial the former president is facing in New York.

Donald Trump was indicted in March last year for allegedly falsifying commercial records to pay an amount of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels in 2016, to keep her silent on the former president’s extramarital sexual encounter in 2006.

Barrett Blade told CNN Tuesday: "Either way, I don’t think it gets better for her. I think if it’s not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country."

Blade, who is also an adult film star went on: "I don’t see it as a win situation either way. Daniels would likely still face hate from Trump’s supporters even if he was found guilty."

Stormy Daniels fears for her safety amid Donald Trump's hush money trial. — AFP

The 50-year-old star noted: "I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you’d say normal people get to do in some aspects but I don’t know if that ever will be, you know, and it breaks my heart."

Daniels testified before the court last week, revealing shocking details about his encounter with Trump.

Citing threats to life, her attorney revealed that Daniels wore a bulletproof vest during her court appearance.

"She was paralysed with fear — not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what might some nut might do to her," said her attorney, Clark Brewster, adding that “I’m genuinely concerned about it as well.”