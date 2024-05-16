To become Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's neighbour you have to do THIS

Living next to Amazon founder and his fiancée is possible for you

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos begin construction of penthouse in New York City. — Instagram/@laurensanchez

Amazon founder and CEO of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos, who is engaged to award-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez, is one of the richest men on the planet and owns many elite proterties across US and each one of them is estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

In New York City, Bezos's residence is at 212 Fifth Avenue, in a neo-gothic style building where the 60-year-old owns multiple floors above and several down below for a cumulative worth of $119 million, reported the New York Post Thursday.

You can be a neighbour of Jeff Bezos as the pre-war 24-story building has listed its 16th floor for $10.25 million, on the northwest corner of Madison Square Park.

The outlet citing sources said that the former CEO of Amazon owns four full floors, which will be combined to create a "mansion in the sky".

Bezos and his affianced wife Lauren Sanchez have commenced construction on the penthouse’s terrace including trucking in trees and hoisting them up to the penthouse by crane, shutting down West 26th Street in the process, the outlet reported.

The source stated: "The trees were all wrapped up. The outdoor area is also heavily reinforced, so a pool could potentially go in as well."

Other rich people in the property include Texas financier Ed Bass, as half of the residents are billionaires.

The newly listed property is 3,078 square feet, with three bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It was bought for $9.36 million in 2017 and is currently rented for around $29,000 a month.

The building has concierge services, a gym, space for yoga and treatment rooms, a screening room, a golf simulator, and cold storage — for Amazon Fresh deliveries.