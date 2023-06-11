 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Stephen King’s new documentary reflects on horror author’s nail-biting storylines

Stephen King’s new documentary titled King on Screen will reflect on the minds of those who adapted horror author's most thrilling storylines for the big screen.

Daily Mail reported that the “King of Horror” sold hundred of millions of copies of his 64 novels and the directors as well as producers adapted few of his stories, said that King used “run-of-the-mill characters” to create nail-biting stories on screen.

While discussing about King’s legacy, Mick Garris, who has worked on King’s The Shining, stated, “It all started with Carrie.”

“In King’s novel, he shows an idealised America, but then it's ripped apart and sent to hell,” commented Garris.

John Harrison, who directed Tales from the Darkside and Creepshow, agreed with Garris.

“Instead of setting everything in big cities, he chooses locations that are identifiable for everybody,” remarked Harrison.

Mike Flanagan, who worked on Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, explained how King’s writing created an impact on his own life.

While talking about IT, Flanagan mentioned, “It completely traumatised me.”

He recalled, “I remember being shocked that someone who I associated so much with horror was capable of creating something so beautiful.”

Carrie’s director, David Carson, added, “Much of Stephen King's work seems to be about how we treat each other.”

“That is the legend of Stephen King. He will perceive things in the future that the average person can't,” pointed out Dolan’s Cadillac director Jeff Beesley.

Shawshank Redemption’s director added, “King has been such a mirror for pop culture, but now he is his own pop culture.”

Watch the trailer:


