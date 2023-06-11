Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one

Singing sensation Taylor Swift was spotted with tears in eyes after performing an heart-wrenching song about losing someone amid speculation swirling around her love life.



The 33-year-old singer, who split from her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn in April and also ended ended her new brief romance with Matty Healy, made fans emotional as she performed two surprise songs for the huge crowd on Saturday night during her Detroit shows of The Eras Tour.

Taylor, for night two in Michigan, thrilled fans as she performed "All You Had To Do Was Stay" from 1989 on the guitar and "Breathe from Fearless" on the piano.

Eagle-eyed fans of Swift claimed that the American singer appeared "wiping tears" from her eyes after performing the emotional songs.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, each night on her sold-out American leg of her mesmerising tour, has been singing her best-loved hits, with two surprise songs crooned every night she performs.



Fans watching through social media live streams were quick to pick up on how emotional the blonde beauty appeared as she seemingly wiped her tears with her hand, speculating as she's missing someone she had close to her heart after splits with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter as their beloved musician appeared teary-eyed after singing the melancholy hit, with one responding: "TAYLOR WIPED A TEAR AFTER BREATHE???? BYE IM UPSET."

Another peened: "She made it fall on the side of her face hidden onscreen godddd she’s too talented."

A third then asked: "Did…did she just cry during Breathe? She wiped a tear ????"



"Damn it somehow feels like she's barely holding it together in the more recent shows," fourth one speculated.

"She can’t breathe without him but she has to and all he had to do was stay. didn’t need to see this [tonight]," added a fifth, alluding to either Taylor's split from Joe Alwyn or brief romance with Matty Healy.

Taylor split from British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn in April after a six year of romance, with her then rumoured to be romantically involved with Matty Healy weeks later.



Matty and Taylor are now also said to have parted ways after realising they were "not really compatible with each other".