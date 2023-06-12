Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander' near end: 'Bittersweet'

Caitriona Balfe has played the character for over ten years

Caitriona Balfe is having a hard time saying goodbye to Outlander as the series is coming to an end with the upcoming season 8.

In a conversation with RTÉ Entertainment the Irish actor said, "It’s going to be very sad, very bittersweet. It’s had an amazing run and it will be more than a decade by the time it’s finished, which is an incredible length of time to spend as a character on a show and I will be bereft of spending that time with Claire.”

The 43-year-old, “I think I’ve become institutionalised, so used to being told where to go and what to do by my Outlander family. But I also think it’s time for new challenges hopefully on the horizon. But it will be bittersweet for sure."

Balfe is playing the character Claire Randall for more than a decade as she said she likes to explore the gray areas of the character.

"I’ve taken this character from her early twenties to her sixties and it’s such a huge privilege to live with a character for that long, to be able to do it over ten years and to have that time and what she’s experienced to build those memories and in my own self as well," she added.