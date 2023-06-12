Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicus Jr

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr (left) and Al-Nassr's forward Cristiano Ronaldo. — Twitter/Reuters

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr will wear Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic number 7 jersey in the next season following winger Eden Hazard's departure, the club said on Monday.

According to the website of the Madrid-based club, the 22-year-old football star is listed as Madrid's number 7 now in the first-team squad section.

Meanwhile, fellow Brazilian Rodrygo Goes will now don the number 11 jersey after the departure of Marco Asensio.

Last season, Vinincus donned the number 20 shirt while Rodrygo wore the number 21.

Both players, who scored 19 La Liga and 12 Champions League goals in the last campaign combined, are the key players of the first team.

Madrid's number 7 jersey was worn by Hazard when he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2019 till his departure this month. He revoked his contract a year before after a disappointing four years in Spain.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo wore the number 7 jersey for eight seasons between 2009 and 2018. He became Madrid's all-time record scorer with 450 goals with four Champions League trophies to his name.

Previously, Raul Gonzalez, who currently coaches the club's reserve team, Emilio Butragueño, who is Madrid's director of institutional relations, Amancio Amaro, who was Madrid's honorary president until his death in February, and Juan "Juanito" Gomez have worn the jersey.