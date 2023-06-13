 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension. AFP/File
French football star Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he will not be extending his contract beyond 2024. 

The decision could potentially lead to his departure from the club during the upcoming summer transfer window. Mbappe's confirmation came in the form of a letter and follows his surprising extension with PSG last year, which saw him turn down a move to Real Madrid.

PSG is unwilling to let their prized asset leave for free when his current contract expires. This raises the possibility of Mbappe switching clubs if negotiations between him and the PSG management break down before the end of July. The timing of Mbappe's letter coincides with Lionel Messi's departure to Inter Miami, which was somewhat expected as reports had suggested he would not exercise an option to stay until 2025.

The New York Times reported that Mbappe's letter means he will be free to leave PSG next summer when his contract ends. This opens up the opportunity for him to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of France from January 2024. PSG may be forced to consider selling Mbappe in the current transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing.

Last year, Mbappe's decision to renew his contract with PSG surprised many, including Real Madrid, who had been pursuing the player. The relationship between Mbappe and Real Madrid was strained as a result. However, there may still be a chance for a future collaboration between the player and the Spanish club, as they are seeking a new senior striker following Karim Benzema's departure to Al-Ittihad.

Mbappe's departure from PSG would have significant implications, considering his status as a star player and his achievements, such as winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup. The situation is not without context, as PSG has faced criticism for allegedly using social media accounts to criticise its own players, including Mbappe. 

As the negotiations unfold and the transfer window progresses, top clubs around the world will be closely monitoring Mbappe's future.

