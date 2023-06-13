 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Trump arrested after indictment over secret files charges

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Former US president Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, January 20, 2021. — Reuters
  • Trump appeared in the Miami federal courts to face federal charges.
  • Ex-president is facing charges of unlawfully retaining classified documents.
  • "One of the saddest days in the history of our country": Trump.

Former US president Donald Trump was arrested on Tuesday at the Miami federal courts, where he appeared to face federal charges of mishandling the US government secrets.

Security was tight around the federal courthouse in downtown Miami. 

Trump has pleaded not guilty to mishandling government secrets, reported AFP

Trump was taken itnto custody arrested after being charged with 37 counts for handling sensitive documents improperly at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. This second indictment was issued just a few months after a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump in a different hush-money case.

According to CNN, Trump has vehemently denied the accusations and promised to continue running for president in 2024 despite them in both instances. He is scheduled to speak Tuesday night after arriving at his New Jersey resort, Bedminster.

"One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform as he was driven to court, repeating his regular accusation of a "witchhunt!"

Following Trump's post on social media, his aide Steven Cheung tweeted a short video clip showing the motorcade appearing to leave Trump's Doral property on the way to the Miami courthouse.

"President Trump on the way to fight the witch-hunt," he tweeted.

A judicial source said Trump will be processed like other defendants. He will have his fingerprints taken digitally and a photo of him will be uploaded into the court records but not released to the public, according to AFP.

Police, including some on horseback and bicycles, were out in force braced for protests and the possibility of unrest, but the atmosphere was festive with a local radio station blasting Cuban salsa music.

Trump, who made the 25-minute trip from his Doral golf course to the courthouse in a motorcade of at least six black SUVs, earlier lashed out at Smith on Truth Social, calling the prosecutor a "thug" and a "lunatic."

Trump is facing 31 counts of unlawfully retaining classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements and other offenses.

