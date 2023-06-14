Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980

A destroyed road next to the Ahr river is seen on a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, on July 15, 2021.-Reuters

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), Europe has suffered devastating consequences from extreme weather events since 1980, with a staggering death toll of nearly 195,000 individuals and economic losses surpassing €560 billion.

The EEA emphasised that floods, storms, heatwaves, cold waves, forest fires, and landslides were responsible for this unprecedented loss of life.

Out of the total losses incurred, only 30%, equivalent to €170 billion ($184 billion), were covered by insurance. To address this alarming situation, the EEA launched an online portal to collate recent data on the impact of extreme weather, advocating for a shift from reactive responses to proactive preparations.

Aleksandra Kazmierczak, an expert from the EEA, stressed the urgency of proactive measures to prevent further losses. Heatwaves were found to be the leading cause of fatalities, accounting for 81% of deaths and 15% of financial losses, underscoring the need to protect the ageing population, which is particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

While most national adaptation policies and health strategies acknowledge the cardiovascular and respiratory impacts of heat, less than half address direct consequences like dehydration or heat stroke. The EEA highlighted the importance of comprehensive measures to address all aspects of heat-related risks.

The summer of 2022 witnessed a significant increase in deaths across Europe due to recurring heatwaves; however, these deaths were not included in the data published by the EEA. Spain, in particular, experienced over 4,600 deaths attributed to extreme heat during June, July, and August.

Climate modelling projects longer, more intense, and more frequent heatwaves in the future. In February 2022, the EEA reported 142,000 deaths and €510 billion in losses between 1980 and 2020. The updated figures released by the EEA accounted for the devastating economic losses of nearly €50 billion caused by flooding in Germany and Belgium in 2021.

The EEA warned that climate change-induced droughts could have dire consequences, with economic losses estimated to increase from the current €9 billion annually to €25 billion by the end of the century if global warming reaches 1.5 degrees Celsius. These losses could rise to €31 billion and €45 billion under scenarios of 2 and 3 degrees Celsius of warming, respectively.

The agricultural sector would face particularly devastating effects, leading to declining yields and incomes if proactive measures are not implemented. Flooding, although resulting in fewer human losses, accounted for 56% of economic losses, making it the most costly impact of extreme weather in Europe.