 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan. — Reuters/File
Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan. — Reuters/File

Younis Khan, the ex-captain who guided Pakistan to triumph in the first T20 World Cup in 2009, voiced confidence in Pakistan's ability to secure a spot in the top four of the upcoming ICC World Cup in India.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Khan highlighted the team's collection of match-winners, underlining their potential for success in the tournament.

"I feel very confident that Pakistan will make it to the top four in World Cup. Because there are match-winners in the side who can win you matches any day," the former captain said.

He urged about the need to plan strongly for each game. "We have good fast bowlers as always and they will be our strength. We need to play as a unit."

Khan is one of the most prolific batters Pakistan have ever produced. He is the only Pakistani batter to score 10,000+ runs in Test cricket.

While talking about Pakistan vs India game, Khan suggested Babar Azam stay calm. "Match against India has always been a pressure game. Babar needs to make plan A and B to win against India," he said.

Pakistan have never beaten India in ODI World Cup. In 2021, they won against India in T20 World Cup for the very first time.

Pakistan's tentative ICC World Cup schedule

Pakistan will play their group-stage matches across five venues. Pakistan will meet Qualifying teams on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad, India in Ahmedabad (October 15), Australia in Bengaluru (October 20), Afghanistan (October 23) and South Africa (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 5, day match) and England in Kolkata (November 12).

More From Sports:

Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind

Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind
Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report
Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed

Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed
Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series

Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series
Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup
ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official

ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official
PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension

PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension
Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr

Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr
Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship

Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship
Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open

Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open
Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award

Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award
WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'

WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'
ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations

ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations
PCB floats home series idea before World Cup

PCB floats home series idea before World Cup
Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double

Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double
History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph

History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph
Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final
Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother

Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother
Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue

Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue