ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations

Workers install a hoarding renaming the world's largest cricket stadium, previously known as the?Motera Stadium, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as fans wait to enter before the start of the third test match between India and England in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2021. — Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and participating nations in the upcoming World Cup received a tentative schedule from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday. The event is set to take place in October this year.



If Pakistan decides to take part in the tournament, they are anticipated to play matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, and Eden Gardens in Kolkata.



The ICC has shared the tentative schedule with the BCCI ad all participating nations, seeking their feedback for the tournament.



According to media reports, the World Cup will begin on October 5, while the final will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The opening match will be played by defending champions England against New Zealand.



The match between Pakistan and India is expected to be held on October 15 in Ahmedabad, as per media reports. Pakistan will likely play against two qualifier teams in Ahmedabad, while India will play in Hyderabad.

The Green Shirts will likely be against Australia and New Zealand in Bangalore. Meanwhile, in Chennai, it is expected to play against Afghanistan and South Africa. In Kolkata, it will likely be in action against Bangladesh and England.

Every team in the tournament will play nine league matches. Meanwhile, the ICC’s schedule is expected to be released this week, according to reports.