 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofields scandal:‘having affair with secretary is more worst’
Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal:‘having affair with secretary is more worst’

Craig Revel Horwood has come forward in support of Phillip Schofield, arguing that the former This Morning host's affair with a much younger colleague was no worse than a boss having an affair with his secretary.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 58, called for Schofield to be 'left alone' after the ITV presenter admitted to having an 'unwise but not illegal' relationship with the man, who he met when he was 15.

'I think Phillip Schofield is entitled to a private life,' the 58-year-old choreographer said.

'Yes, he lied to his colleagues, which is wrong, but he wanted to protect himself and his former lover.

'It pales in comparison to a war, where innocent people are dying. It's not like he's murdered anyone.

'How many CEOs have extra-marital affairs with secretaries? A lot. It doesn't make sense to me that it became quite as huge as it did. Leave him alone now, I say.'

Schofield admitted to the Daily Mail last month that he had a relationship with a young male ITV employee before he came out as gay in 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’
Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere

Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere
Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth

Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth
Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows
Inside Kanye West's dream life with new wife Bianca Censori

Inside Kanye West's dream life with new wife Bianca Censori

Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’

Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’
Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s terms for Graceland estate laid bare

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s terms for Graceland estate laid bare
Camila Cabello reportedly dating again after rekindled fling Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello reportedly dating again after rekindled fling Shawn Mendes

Jonnie Irwin ‘left with liver damage’ following treatment in Turkey

Jonnie Irwin ‘left with liver damage’ following treatment in Turkey
Luke Bryan slams haters attacking Katy Perry: ‘She’s just having fun!’

Luke Bryan slams haters attacking Katy Perry: ‘She’s just having fun!’
Shawn Mendes gets candid about his ‘struggles’ amid new song release

Shawn Mendes gets candid about his ‘struggles’ amid new song release
Jessica White opens up about heartbreaking split from ex Nick Cannon

Jessica White opens up about heartbreaking split from ex Nick Cannon
Margot Robbie attached a 'favour' to 'Barbie' joining

Margot Robbie attached a 'favour' to 'Barbie' joining
Drake fans in joy as new 'summer song' rates top

Drake fans in joy as new 'summer song' rates top
Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott ties the knot with Matt Moeller

Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott ties the knot with Matt Moeller
Chris Hemsworth cheers Ed Sheeran as he builds record

Chris Hemsworth cheers Ed Sheeran as he builds record
Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife 'excused' herself from Netflix doc

Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife 'excused' herself from Netflix doc
Disney thwarted 'Star Wars' first F-bomb in 'Andor'

Disney thwarted 'Star Wars' first F-bomb in 'Andor'
Meryl Streep 'terrified' Emily Blunt in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Meryl Streep 'terrified' Emily Blunt in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Ryan Gosling's Ken was ignored for 'Barbie', reveals designer

Ryan Gosling's Ken was ignored for 'Barbie', reveals designer