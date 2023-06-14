Eva Longoria explains why Desperate Housewives would be‘cancelled’ today

Eva Longoria has recently explained why Desperate Housewives reboot could not be aired in current situation.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Longoria, who featured in all eight seasons of the comedy-drama, said, “I don't know if we could do the show today.”

The actress stated, “I think we’d get cancelled.”

“I mean, not cancelled on TV but like cancelled in culture because it was so groundbreaking and we said and did so many things that were shocking at the time,” explained the actress.

“I don’t know where these ladies would be now in their life.”

Longoria also revealed that the show creator Marc Cherry expressed his disinterest in bringing the series back even after its strong fanbase.

The actress remarked, “Cherry believes that we fully explored these characters in the series.”

“It was like, ‘What else? What other stories could we possibly tell [with] these women?’ And so that’s Marc’s big, big thing; he’s like, ‘Why now?’ He doesn’t want to reboot just to reboot,” explained the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Longoria discussed about the importance of diversity behind the camera.

Longoria, who is the director of her new movie, Flamin’ Hot, mentioned, “It’s super important to me to get our stories told.”

“It’s why I became a producer and director, is to have control of the narrative and the image that this industry puts out to the world because, you know, the images that are put out by Hollywood educate other communities about us,” added the actress and director.