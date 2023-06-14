 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Jaffar Hussain Jaffar Hussain

Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers

By
Jaffar Hussain Jaffar Hussain

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts amid a Pakistan vs India match while Indian batter Rohit Sharma walks back to the crease. -- AFP/File
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts amid a Pakistan vs India match while Indian batter Rohit Sharma walks back to the crease. -- AFP/File

HOUSTON: Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has shed light upon the bond between Pakistani and Indian cricketers amid the deadlock between the cricket boards of both sides over the Asia Cup venue.

“The relationship between India and Pakistani players has always been good. We used to play each other often in the past which improved the relationship between the players,” Sarfaraz said while talking to media during a meet and greet event in Houston, Texas.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries and plans to do the same during the upcoming regional cricket event, Asia Cup 2023.

The last bilateral series between the arch-rivals took place in 2012, when Pakistan toured India for limited-overs matches.

Over the past few years, the two countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events.

Sarfaraz was also hopeful that Pakistan will once again lift the trophy in a mega event ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India.

“Winning the Champions Trophy in 2017 was a great moment for all the players. I’m hopeful that we will be able to win another mega event in the near future,” he said.

The right-hander also lauder former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan and Indian great MS Dhoni.

“Moin Khan was my role model when I started playing cricket,” he said. “These days MS Dhoni is an inspiration for many cricketers around the world.”

He also shed light on the most memorable moments of his career so far.

“Winning the U19 World Cup and Champions Trophy is among the most memorable moments of my career,” he said.

Sarfaraz is one of the successful captains of Pakistan and remained in the role from 2016 to 2019. Under his captaincy, Pakistan won its first-ever Champions Trophy in 2017. Also, he led Pakistan to record 11 consecutive T20I series wins.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam loses a spot in ICC Test rankings

Babar Azam loses a spot in ICC Test rankings
Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup

Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup
Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind

Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind
Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report
Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed

Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed
Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series

Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series
Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup
ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official

ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official
PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension

PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension
Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr

Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr
Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship

Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship
Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open

Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open
Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award

Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award
WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'

WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'
ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations

ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations
PCB floats home series idea before World Cup

PCB floats home series idea before World Cup
Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double

Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double
History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph

History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph
Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final