Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts amid a Pakistan vs India match while Indian batter Rohit Sharma walks back to the crease. -- AFP/File

HOUSTON: Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has shed light upon the bond between Pakistani and Indian cricketers amid the deadlock between the cricket boards of both sides over the Asia Cup venue.



“The relationship between India and Pakistani players has always been good. We used to play each other often in the past which improved the relationship between the players,” Sarfaraz said while talking to media during a meet and greet event in Houston, Texas.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries and plans to do the same during the upcoming regional cricket event, Asia Cup 2023.

The last bilateral series between the arch-rivals took place in 2012, when Pakistan toured India for limited-overs matches.

Over the past few years, the two countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events.

Sarfaraz was also hopeful that Pakistan will once again lift the trophy in a mega event ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India.

“Winning the Champions Trophy in 2017 was a great moment for all the players. I’m hopeful that we will be able to win another mega event in the near future,” he said.

The right-hander also lauder former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan and Indian great MS Dhoni.

“Moin Khan was my role model when I started playing cricket,” he said. “These days MS Dhoni is an inspiration for many cricketers around the world.”

He also shed light on the most memorable moments of his career so far.

“Winning the U19 World Cup and Champions Trophy is among the most memorable moments of my career,” he said.

Sarfaraz is one of the successful captains of Pakistan and remained in the role from 2016 to 2019. Under his captaincy, Pakistan won its first-ever Champions Trophy in 2017. Also, he led Pakistan to record 11 consecutive T20I series wins.