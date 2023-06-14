 
Kesha scores major court win, Dr. Luke declared 'Limited Public Figure' by court

New York Court of Appeals categorizes Dr. Luke as a limited public figure in controversial Kesha trial
Kesha has gained a key win in court as the New York Court of Appeals has issued a ruling declaring Dr. Luke, also known as Lukasz Gottwald, a "limited public figure". 

This decision, which comes just a month before the producer's trial against Kesha, means that Dr. Luke will face a higher burden of proof in court.

This latest ruling overturns a previous appeals court decision that had categorized Dr. Luke as a private figure. In explaining the decision, Judge Michael Garcia stated that by 2014, Dr. Luke had established himself as a celebrity and a renowned music producer with a highly successful and prominent career. 

As a limited public figure, he will now be required to demonstrate "clear and convincing evidence" that Kesha acted with actual malice.

The ruling also addressed Kesha's ability to file counterclaims against Dr. Luke for emotional distress and punitive damages. According to Reuters, the court found that Kesha should have been allowed to pursue these counterclaims, which were previously dismissed by a state judge. 

The legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke dates back to 2014 when Kesha initially filed a lawsuit against her producer and label owner. 

She alleged a prolonged period of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse while seeking to terminate her contract. In response, Dr. Luke countersued, vehemently denying all of Kesha's allegations and accusing her of defamation.

In 2016, a judge dismissed Kesha's claims, largely on the basis that they were time-barred. However, Dr. Luke's defamation case is scheduled to proceed to trial in July.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in late April, Kesha expressed frustration over feeling constrained in her ability to speak freely due to the ongoing litigation and the scrutiny her words face.

