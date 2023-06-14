Cyclone Biparjoy: Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out

View of residential buildings as the rising waves splash, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton Beach, in Karachi, June 13, 2023. — Reuters

Cyclone Biparjoy may not be hitting Pakistan with the intensity that people were expecting with only parts of eastern Sindh to face its impact.

As per the latest Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) updates, the Biparjoy has started to recurve north-northeastward and likely cross between Keti Bandar (southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast tomorrow (Thursday) evening with packing winds of 100-120km per hour gusting 140km per hour.

But despite the recurving of the cyclone authorities are urging citizens to remain on alert as Karachi and other coastal areas will be slightly affected by rains and winds.

In case you’re stuck in an emergency, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued a list of numbers of the control rooms it has set up that can be contacted.

Karachi District South: 021-99205628

Karachi District Korangi: 021-99333926

Karachi District Keamari: 021-99333176

Karachi District Malir: 021-99248916

District Badin: 0297-920013

District Thatta: 0298-920061-3

District Sujawal: 0298-510833

In Karachi’s District South, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area is the most vulnerable as its close to the sea.

The authority has also issued numbers for emergencies its helpline 1092 is available. While it has also deployed emergency response teams at various locations.

It has also set up four information centre camps which are listed below.

Camp 1 — Sadaf Market, Phase I: 0304-0926424

Camp 2 —Ayesha Mosque Phase VI: 0304-0926472

Camp 3 — Petrol Pump at Khayaban-e-Bahria cross Commercial Avenue Phase VI: 0304-0926473

Camp 4 — Clock Tower Restaurant, Sea View, Phase VI 0304-0926471

The authority has also set up 4 relief camps and can be contacted below:

Relief Camp 1, DHACSS Creek Campus, Phase VIII: 0333-2395709

Relief Camp 2, DA Degree College: 0300-2357851

Relief Camp 3, DHACSS Phase VII Campus: 0336-2753746

Relief Camp 4, DHA SKBZ School: 0300-3090624



