 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

View of residential buildings as the rising waves splash, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton Beach, in Karachi, June 13, 2023. — Reuters
View of residential buildings as the rising waves splash, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton Beach, in Karachi, June 13, 2023. — Reuters

Cyclone Biparjoy may not be hitting Pakistan with the intensity that people were expecting with only parts of eastern Sindh to face its impact.

As per the latest Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) updates, the Biparjoy has started to recurve north-northeastward and likely cross between Keti Bandar (southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast tomorrow (Thursday) evening with packing winds of 100-120km per hour gusting 140km per hour.

But despite the recurving of the cyclone authorities are urging citizens to remain on alert as Karachi and other coastal areas will be slightly affected by rains and winds.

In case you’re stuck in an emergency, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued a list of numbers of the control rooms it has set up that can be contacted.

Karachi District South: 021-99205628

Karachi District Korangi: 021-99333926

Karachi District Keamari: 021-99333176

Karachi District Malir: 021-99248916

District Badin: 0297-920013

District Thatta: 0298-920061-3

District Sujawal: 0298-510833

In Karachi’s District South, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area is the most vulnerable as its close to the sea.

The authority has also issued numbers for emergencies its helpline 1092 is available. While it has also deployed emergency response teams at various locations.

It has also set up four information centre camps which are listed below.

Camp 1 — Sadaf Market, Phase I: 0304-0926424

Camp 2 —Ayesha Mosque Phase VI: 0304-0926472

Camp 3 — Petrol Pump at Khayaban-e-Bahria cross Commercial Avenue Phase VI: 0304-0926473

Camp 4 — Clock Tower Restaurant, Sea View, Phase VI 0304-0926471

The authority has also set up 4 relief  camps and can be contacted below:

Relief Camp 1, DHACSS Creek Campus, Phase VIII: 0333-2395709

Relief Camp 2, DA Degree College: 0300-2357851

Relief Camp 3, DHACSS Phase VII Campus: 0336-2753746

Relief Camp 4, DHA SKBZ School: 0300-3090624


More From Pakistan:

In a first for KP, Justice Mussarat Hilali to be ‘elevated to Supreme Court’

In a first for KP, Justice Mussarat Hilali to be ‘elevated to Supreme Court’
Cyclone Biparjoy ‘moves away’ from Karachi

Cyclone Biparjoy ‘moves away’ from Karachi
Is Karachi airport closing due to Biparjoy?

Is Karachi airport closing due to Biparjoy?
Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism

Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism
PM Shehbaz to depart for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes

PM Shehbaz to depart for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes
Karachi weather update: Rain with thunder, dust-storm likely today

Karachi weather update: Rain with thunder, dust-storm likely today
Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India
PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow

PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow
Timeline: 130-year history of cyclones ravaging Pakistan

Timeline: 130-year history of cyclones ravaging Pakistan
'DHA in Karachi not at risk from high tides'

'DHA in Karachi not at risk from high tides'
Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt vows to ensure uninterrupted electric supply

Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt vows to ensure uninterrupted electric supply
Nadra chairman steps down over ‘charged political environment’

Nadra chairman steps down over ‘charged political environment’
Can Election Commission complete delimitation before October polls?

Can Election Commission complete delimitation before October polls?
PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah

PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah
Sindh govt cancels all exams amid cyclone Biparjoy

Sindh govt cancels all exams amid cyclone Biparjoy
Mass evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to Sindh

Mass evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to Sindh
Portuguese ambassador to Pakistan visits AKDN programmes in GB

Portuguese ambassador to Pakistan visits AKDN programmes in GB
Biparjoy: 'Mobile network could breakdown' amid heavy rains

Biparjoy: 'Mobile network could breakdown' amid heavy rains
Earthquake hits Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar

Earthquake hits Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar
Karachi at risk of 'urban flooding', warns climate change minister

Karachi at risk of 'urban flooding', warns climate change minister