Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'

Ben Affleck said it was "nice" to play a wiser character with something to impart on younger characters as he spoke about "The Flash"

“The Flash" is all set to hit theaters on on Friday after a series of delays and personal setbacks by star Ezra Miller.



Affleck portrays Batman in some scenes in the highly anticipated film.



Ezra Miller portrays Barry Allen who, as superhero the Flash, uses his superspeed to travel back through time to try to prevent his mother’s death.



Miller plays both The Flash and his younger self throughout the film.



The Flash gets stuck in the past with Supergirl portrayed by Sasha Calle and Batman played by the original cinematic Batman, Michael Keaton.

The film's premiere was pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic and by Miller's mental health struggles and arrests in 2022, including second degree assault and burglary.

Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, did not speak to press to promote the film, but did make their first public appearance in almost two years at Monday's premiere with fellow cast members.

"Really it's a beautiful moment for me," Miller told Warner Bros at the premiere. "It's really wonderful to see everybody and have a moment to celebrate this movie, that, as you say, has been sort of a journey."







