 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in The Flash

Ben Affleck said it was "nice" to play a wiser character with something to impart on younger characters as he spoke about "The Flash"

“The Flash" is all set to hit theaters on on Friday after a series of delays and personal setbacks by star Ezra Miller.

Affleck portrays Batman in some scenes in the highly anticipated film.

Ezra Miller portrays Barry Allen who, as superhero the Flash, uses his superspeed to travel back through time to try to prevent his mother’s death.

Miller plays both The Flash and his younger self throughout the film.

The Flash gets stuck in the past with Supergirl portrayed by Sasha Calle and Batman played by the original cinematic Batman, Michael Keaton.

The film's premiere was pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic and by Miller's mental health struggles and arrests in 2022, including second degree assault and burglary.

Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, did not speak to press to promote the film, but did make their first public appearance in almost two years at Monday's premiere with fellow cast members.

"Really it's a beautiful moment for me," Miller told Warner Bros at the premiere. "It's really wonderful to see everybody and have a moment to celebrate this movie, that, as you say, has been sort of a journey."



More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday
Out of touch? Brooklyn Beckham criticized for lavish cooking video

Out of touch? Brooklyn Beckham criticized for lavish cooking video
Molly-Mae Hague on accepting post-baby body: ‘need to be patient’

Molly-Mae Hague on accepting post-baby body: ‘need to be patient’
Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement

Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement
Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working

Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working
Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions

Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents
Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn
Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns
Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle
Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor

Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage
Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety

Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety
Salma Hayek addresses her fears over playing Black Mirror character

Salma Hayek addresses her fears over playing Black Mirror character
Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’
Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere

Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere
Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth

Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth
Eva Longoria explains why Desperate Housewives would be ‘cancelled’ today

Eva Longoria explains why Desperate Housewives would be ‘cancelled’ today
Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’

Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’