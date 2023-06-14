 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Scientists reveal what came first, chicken or egg

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

A farmer collects eggs at an organic poultry farm in Corcoue-sur-Logne, France. — Reuters/File
A farmer collects eggs at an organic poultry farm in Corcoue-sur-Logne, France. — Reuters/File

People have often debated the question of what came first, the chicken or the egg. This is a topic which everyone of all ages discusses but none of them could find the simple answer about this. But scientists appear to have answered the paradox.

The researchers from a study published in the Journal Nature Ecology and Evolution put forth an idea that the ancestors of the current birds and reptiles gave birth to live young.

Giving birth to living young allows the female to better protect her developing embryo until it's ready to be born.

Researchers from Nanjing and Bristol University challenged the belief that hard-shelled eggs were the key to the success of amniotes — animals whose foetuses develop inside an amnion inside the egg.

The study noted that "the amniotic egg is very different from the anamniotic egg of extant amphibians, which lacks an eggshell and extraembryonic membranes”.

"The amniotic egg consists of a suite of fetal membranes, including the amnion, chorion and allantois, as well as an external shell that can be either strongly mineralized (as in rigid-shelled eggs) or weakly mineralized (as in parchment-shelled eggs)," the study said.

University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences led the study in which 51 fossil species and 29 living species categorised as oviparous, that lay hard or soft-shelled eggs, or viviparous, that give birth to live young, according to the Times.

"All the branches of Amniota, including mammals, show signs of retaining embryos within their bodies for extended periods of time," found the study.

Professor Michael Benton, from the University of Bristol, said: "Our work, and that of many others in recent years, has consigned the classic 'reptile egg' model of the textbooks to the waste basket." 

"The first amniotes had evolved extended embryo retention rather than a hard-shelled egg to protect the developing embryo for a lesser or greater amount of time inside the mother, so birth could be delayed until environments become favourable."

"Sometimes, closely related species show both behaviours, and it turns out that live-bearing lizards can flip back to laying eggs much more easily than had been assumed," project leader Professor Baoyu Jiang added.

More From Sci-Tech:

US judge temporarily halts Activision Blizzard buyout by Microsoft

US judge temporarily halts Activision Blizzard buyout by Microsoft
Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'

Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'
Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst

Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst
Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980

Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980
Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia

Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia
Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete

Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete
Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming

Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming
You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'
White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away

White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away
Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi

Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi
Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm

Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm
Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread

Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread
Moon causing earthquakes? Experts are amazed by its power

Moon causing earthquakes? Experts are amazed by its power
Nasa scientist hopeful of finding life on moon

Nasa scientist hopeful of finding life on moon
Reddit blackout: What is the reason?

Reddit blackout: What is the reason?
WhatsApp's newest update 'channel notifier' to be introduced soon

WhatsApp's newest update 'channel notifier' to be introduced soon
'ANDI' can feel heat: Scientists bring out a breathing, sweating manikin

'ANDI' can feel heat: Scientists bring out a breathing, sweating manikin
Final countdown? Celebrity supergiant star Betelgeuse in its last flicker

Final countdown? Celebrity supergiant star Betelgeuse in its last flicker
JWST catches rare glimpses of nascent galaxies from ancient universe

JWST catches rare glimpses of nascent galaxies from ancient universe
What's new fun feature on WhatsApp?

What's new fun feature on WhatsApp?