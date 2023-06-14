 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'awkward moment' video resurfaces

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William's viral video, in which the Princess of Wales can be seen shrugging off her husband's hand, is making rounds on the internet.

The throwback video resurfaced amid William's latest outing with his aunt Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The video has sparking massive reactions from royal fans and experts as they see it as an "awkward moment".

Kate and William in December 2019, appeared in a festive BBC episode, A Berry Royal Christmas, where the Waleses helped Mary Berry prepare a menu for a charity event. Midway through the episode, Kate and William joined several other people to discuss baking and Christmastime.

King Charles III's eldest son William, during the discussion, appeared placing his hand on Kate’s shoulder, but, the princess seemingly shrugged him off.

The video is making rounds on the internet amid speculations about William's latest outing for a film screening without Kate. 

