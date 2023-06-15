Jameela Jamil joins voice cast of Pixar's intergalactic adventure 'Elio'

Pixar dropped the exciting teaser trailer and images for their latest cosmic adventure 'Elio'

Disney has unveiled a sneak peek trailer and a collection of images for Pixar's upcoming 28th film, titled Elio. Alongside this exciting news, it has been announced that Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett have joined the talented voice cast for this cosmic adventure.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 1, 2024, Elio presents an original storyline that revolves around its protagonist, Elio (portrayed by Yonas Kibreab).

Elio, an underdog with a vivid imagination, unexpectedly finds himself transported to the 'Communiverse', an interplanetary organization encompassing various galaxies.

Due to a case of mistaken identity, Elio becomes Earth's representative to the rest of the universe. As a result, he embarks on a transformative journey where he must forge new connections with alien lifeforms, overcome a series of challenges, and ultimately discover his true purpose.

Joining the cast, America Ferrera lends her voice to the character of Elio's mother, while Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett will portray a duo of Ambassadors whom Elio encounters along his remarkable expedition.

Steering this imaginative project is director Adrian Molina, known for his work as a screenwriter and co-director of the critically acclaimed film Coco.

Assisting Molina in the production is Mary Alice Drumm, who serves as the film's producer and previously contributed as an associate producer on Coco.

As audiences eagerly await the release of Elio, Pixar's 28th feature film, they can currently enjoy Elemental, the studio's 27th offering.