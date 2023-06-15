6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

A representational image shows a seismograph recording underground vibrations.—USGS/File

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines Thursday, AFP quoted US Geological Survey (USGS) as saying, with no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 112 kilometres (77 miles) in waters off Calatagan town, during the morning hours of 10:00 am, three hours from the capital Manila.

“It was a bit strong. We had to run outside”, Calatagan police chief Emil Mendoza said as many people rushed out of buildings.

Although there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, disaster authorities had been called to determine the tremors and earthquake’s impact.

Warnings of aftershocks were issued by the state seismological agency but, the expectance of tsunami waves was ruled out due to the depth of the tremors.

The earthquake lasted around 30 seconds to a minute, according to Calatagan disaster officer Ronald Torres.

There was temporary closing of runways and taxiways at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, which closed for inspection of any damage to the tarmac.

There was a halt on the capital’s metro system, as tracks were checked for any damage.

The information officer at the civil defence office, Diego Mariano stated that there were no major damages or casualties but, the assessment was still ongoing. The impact of the earthquake is still being estimated.

As the Philippines is situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of seismic and volcanic activity that begins from Japan and stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific, it is prone to many earthquakes.

Back in October 2013 when a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the central island of Bohol, causing landslides and killing more than 200 people.

Famous Catholic churches were badly damaged and around 400,000 people were displaced along with so many more losing their homes to the natural disaster.

Another case in 1990, created a group rupture that expanded over a hundred kilometres, killing more than 1,200 people and causing severe damages when a 7.8 earthquake hit the northern Philippines.