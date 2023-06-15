When sun poisons you, do this before you are too burnt

People sit in the sun, surrounded by parched grass during a period of hot and dry weather, in London, Britain, August 9, 2022. — Reuters

Climate change is driving world temperatures to unprecedented levels with countries recording the hottest days of the year, as the UK also witnessed the mercury rising to 32C (degree centigrade).

While sunny and hot days could be fun as people spend most of their time under the sun on beaches and parks to get a skin tan, these high temperatures may also cause harm to health including sun poisoning.

Sun poisoning is caused — a serious inflaming skin condition — when skin is exposed to the ultraviolet (UV) radiation coming from sunlight.

It is not a medically diagnosed disease, but a really bad condition which arises after severe sunburn, but it required medical attention to prevent further damage to the skin, heatstroke and cancer.

Facial swelling is also regarded as the most common symptom of sun poisoning.

A New York-based dermatologist Dr Debra Jaliman said facial swelling can be an allergic reaction to the sun.

“When your body gets too much sun, its immune system reacts by turning the affected area of skin red, which becomes painful," she told HealthCentral.

Blood vessels enlarge to boost blood flow and accelerate healing, resulting in redness and sometimes swelling.

Symptoms

WebMD noted that there are eight key symptoms that one should know:

Skin redness and blistering

Pain and tingling

Swelling

Headache

Fever and chills

Nausea

Dizziness

Dehydration

If you think, while considering the symptoms, that you are suffering from the poisoning, you should consult a doctor who will treat you with cold compresses and intravenous (IV) fluids for dehydration.

Prevention

In the UK, people love sunbathing under the sunlight, however, it is as dangerous as it is enjoying.

According to experts, it may only take 10 minutes to get sunburn, whereas National Health Services (NHS) noted that by following these, you may keep yourself cool in the extreme heat: