Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

10 Muslim sisters are all set to give the Kardashians a run for their money with a new show on Hulu streaming service.

Fans have asked Kardashian sisters to make way because there's a new family on Hulu's reality TV show.

The show titled "Secrets And Sisterhood" follows the 10 sisters of the Sozahdah family.

The Sozahdah family consists of 10 ambitious and independent women who aren’t afraid to say it like it is – because there truly is no filter when it comes to family.

The report said the Sozahdahs find themselves keeping secrets from their family members.

It said the show follows Shaista​​, Halimah, Khadija, Rabya, Shakur, Muzlefa, Jamila, Siddiqa, Nooreya, and Hamida Sozahdah as they navigate life as a modern Muslim American woman while staying true to their traditional roots.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians", The American television reality show, that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame came to an end in 2021.

The show which helped make Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business, aired its last season in 2021.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" made its debut in 2012 and spawned 12 spinoff series.

The show chronicled the personal and professional lives of the California family, including Kim Kardashian’s marriage to rapper Kanye West, an armed robbery in Paris, Khloe Kardashian’s split with basketball player Lamar Odom, and the transition of family patriarch Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.

