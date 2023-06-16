 
Lionel Messi scores quickest goal of his career in spectacular fashion

Argentina´s Lionel Messi reacts during a friendly football match against Australia at the Workers´ Stadium in Beijing on June 15, 2023.—AFP
Lionel Messi, during a friendly match between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, scored the fastest goal of his professional career, finding the back of the net just 79 seconds into the game with a stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the box. 

The goal hailed as an exquisite display of skill, stands as a significant milestone for the 35-year-old football icon.

According to CONMEBOL, the governing body for South American football, Messi's goal is his quickest ever, surpassing any of his previous records. Remarkably, sports data group Gracenote reveals that Messi has scored in every minute of a football game except for the opening 60 seconds. He holds the distinction of scoring the most goals (16) in the 87th minute of matches, showcasing his ability to make an impact throughout games.

Following the match, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez expressed his admiration for Messi, stating, "Messi has given us everything as a footballer, it's a pleasure to see him play. He's on another level." Argentina emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Australia, as Real Betis defender Germán Pezzella doubled La Albiceleste's lead in the second half.

Despite facing challenges at Paris Saint-Germain in the previous season, Messi has maintained his exceptional form for the Argentina national team. He finished as the second-highest scorer in the 2022 World Cup, netting seven goals and providing three assists. This outstanding performance has further fueled the enthusiasm of fans around the world.

The match held at Beijing's Workers' Stadium attracted a substantial audience of devoted supporters, with many fans purchasing tickets solely to witness Messi's exceptional skills on the field. 

Social media videos captured the excitement as one fan managed to evade security personnel and embrace Messi during the game, highlighting the adoration he receives from his admirers.

Messi's visit to China has caused a frenzy among fans, reminiscent of his previous trip to the country in 2017 with his former club, Barcelona. Upon his arrival in Beijing for the friendly against Australia, Messi received an overwhelmingly warm welcome from the fans. 

The name "Messi" quickly became a trending topic on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo, while video footage showcased hundreds of supporters crowding the team's hotel entrance, hoping to catch a glimpse of their idol.

In recent news, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner announced his upcoming move to Major League Soccer club Inter Miami after the expiration of his contract with PSG this summer. This blockbuster announcement reportedly led to a surge of almost 1,000% in ticket prices for some games in the United States, underscoring the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding Messi's arrival.

Argentina's next stop will be Jakarta, where they will face Indonesia in another friendly match on June 19, continuing their football journey as they embark on a new cycle.

