world
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Trump documents case takes new turn as judge issues first order

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Trump documents case takes new turn as judge issues first order.
In a significant development, US District Judge Aileen Cannon has issued an order in the case involving former President Donald Trump and allegations of mishandling classified information. The judge has instructed all attorneys involved to obtain security clearances, reflecting the highly sensitive nature of the materials involved. 

The order adds another layer of complexity to the first-of-its-kind federal prosecution of a former president.

The charges brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith accuse him of improperly handling classified documents. In response to his plea of not guilty, Judge Cannon has taken action to ensure that the attorneys representing Trump in this case are cleared to access classified information. The judge's order mandates that all attorneys of record, as well as any forthcoming attorneys, must reach out to the Justice Department's litigation security group to initiate the necessary clearance process.

The urgency of obtaining security clearances highlights the gravity of the situation. The case revolves around sensitive, classified materials that are crucial to the prosecution's arguments. To effectively present their case, the government will likely need to share key aspects of these documents with Trump's legal team. It is also possible that certain documents may be declassified and made public during the course of the trial.

Judge Cannon's order sets a tight deadline for compliance. Attorneys are required to file a notice of compliance by June 20, indicating that they have initiated the clearance process. This expeditious timeline reflects the judge's apparent intent to move the proceedings forward without delay. The efficiency with which Judge Cannon manages the case will significantly impact the duration of the proceedings and whether the trial takes place before or after the 2024 election.

The order also places additional pressure on Trump's legal team to expand their representation. Local rules in the Florida court where the case was filed mandate that Trump's counsel be barred in the state. At the initial appearance hearing, Trump was accompanied by Chris Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, who facilitated the appearance of Todd Blanche, the second attorney representing Trump. However, co-defendant Walt Nauta has not yet secured a local attorney to sponsor his DC-based attorney's appearance, resulting in a delay in entering his plea.

The proceedings continue to unfold, with Nauta's plea hearing now scheduled for June 27. 

