Deadly bus accident claims 15 lives in Manitoba, Canada

Smoke comes out of a car as first responders are pictured following a road accident that left 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg, Canada. AFP

In a devastating accident near the town of Carberry in Manitoba, Canada, a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a bus carrying seniors has resulted in a significant loss of life.

The crash, one of the deadliest road accidents in recent Canadian history, has left at least 15 people dead and 10 others injured.

The incident occurred at the junction of two major roads, where the bus, carrying approximately 25 people, collided with the truck. Most of the passengers aboard the bus were elderly individuals on their way to a casino in Carberry. The crash site was marked by burned vehicles and tarpaulins covering the victims, adding to the grim scene.

Authorities swiftly responded to the mass casualty collision, with first responders and Royal Canadian Mounted Police units arriving at the scene. Police confirmed the tragic death toll and provided updates on the injured, who were transported to hospitals in the region. Medical facilities were put on high alert to handle the influx of victims.

As investigations into the accident continue, details about the cause and responsibility remain undisclosed. However, initial reports stated that the vehicle operated by Handi-Transit, which provides transportation services for the elderly and disabled, was initially misidentified as a van.

The crash in Manitoba echoes the pain and grief felt in neighboring Saskatchewan in 2018, when a truck collided with a bus carrying young ice hockey players, resulting in the loss of 15 lives. The recent tragedy has deeply saddened the nation, prompting expressions of condolences from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson. Both leaders offered their sympathies to those affected by the accident and pledged support during this difficult time.

The collision has forced the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions near Carberry, and motorists have been urged to avoid the area. The investigation into the accident will aim to shed light on the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

The tight-knit community of Carberry, Manitoba, and the wider nation are left grieving as they come to terms with this heartbreaking accident, which has taken away the lives of cherished individuals.