 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jack Dorsey's Bluesky set to give Elon Musk's Twitter a run for its money

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Bluesky social network logo is seen in this illustration taken November 7, 2022. — Reuters
Bluesky social network logo is seen in this illustration taken November 7, 2022. — Reuters

Following the controversial changes made by tech billionaire Elon Musk on the microblogging site Twitter, its former CEO Jack Dorsey has launched Bluesky for those who are missing the old platform.

As the app opens and the option of creating an account is clicked, it says: "This is the company that keeps you online".

The Bluesky was launched on iOS in February and on Android this month.

Its system is run on a decentralised network providing users more control over how the service is operated, giving more control over data storage and content moderation to users.

Recently Dorsey’s Bluesky gained the attention of people such as Democratic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chrissy Teigen, among others.

Find out what this Jack Dorsey's new platform is.

What is Bluesky?

It is a new social network for microblogging same to Twitter, in which its users post different kinds of updates posts on their timelines. However, in the new app, there are no hashtags or options to message directly to other users.

The Bluesky was created independently of Twitter when Jack Dorsey was its CEO. However, it was funded by the company until it became independent in February last year.

Dorsey introduced his idea in a Tweet back in 2019, saying it also plans to "build an open community around it, inclusive of companies [and] organisations, researchers, civil society leaders.” Still, he warned, "this isn't going to happen overnight."

Dorsey said last year: "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that [Twitter] became a company."

He later clarified that "if a service was a protocol, it can't be owned by a state or company."

Twitter facing exodus?

People are finding alternatives to Twitter who are frustrated by the decisions of its CEO Elon Musk, who acquired it for $44 billion last year.

In the time span of six months, Elon Musk decided to make several controversial changes, such as blue ticks from prominent figures, sparking fears of disinformation and fake news.

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US. — Reuters/File
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US. — Reuters/File

Some of the important public figures are opting for Bluesky after Musk's new direction.

Data.ai reported that Bluesky has been downloaded more than 375,000 times from the Apple App Store and the waitlist continues to be flooded with signup requests.

The number of downloads on Google Play can be seen more than 100,000 times.

It remains to be seen how Bluesky would sustain its presence and won't be eclipsed as Mastodon — a similar platform gained attention last year.

The early shift toward Bluesky is a positive one, as it gives social media users more choice over where they spend their time, said Mark Bartholomew, a professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law who writes about online privacy.

"Competition might actually help users find the product features they want, like greater privacy protection, portability, and more significant content moderation," added Bartholomew.

"Social media platforms have features that users dislike but they still feel like they must accept them to just be in the online space where everyone else is," he said.

He also noted that People went to Bluesky because Musk forced them to, by "sabotaging his own platform."

More From Sci-Tech:

WATCH: Astronauts take epic pics of ISS casting shadow on Sun spots video

WATCH: Astronauts take epic pics of ISS casting shadow on Sun spots
All life-hosting elements detected on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus

All life-hosting elements detected on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus

Users warned against trusting Google's AI chatbot Bard with personal data

Users warned against trusting Google's AI chatbot Bard with personal data
What makes Meta scientist Yann LeCun so sure AI is absolutely safe?

What makes Meta scientist Yann LeCun so sure AI is absolutely safe?
Scientists reveal what came first, chicken or egg

Scientists reveal what came first, chicken or egg
US judge temporarily halts Activision Blizzard buyout to Microsoft

US judge temporarily halts Activision Blizzard buyout to Microsoft
Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'

Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'
Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst

Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst
Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980

Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980
Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia

Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia
Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete

Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete
Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming

Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming
You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'
White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away

White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away
Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi

Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi
Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm

Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm
Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread

Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread
Moon causing earthquakes? Experts are amazed by its power

Moon causing earthquakes? Experts are amazed by its power
Nasa scientist hopeful of finding life on moon

Nasa scientist hopeful of finding life on moon
Reddit blackout: What is the reason?

Reddit blackout: What is the reason?