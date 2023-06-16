Dua Lipa finds fan behind Instagram's official account

Dua Lipa received support the official account of Instagram when she shared her latest achievement on the social media platform.

When the British singer shared her latest achievement on the Facebook-owned app, one of the prominent Likes seen on her post came from none other Instagram itself and It’s not every day you get a like from Instagram.



Sharing multiple pictures on Friday, the "Levitating" singer wrote, "DANCE THE NIGHT is my 10th UK #1 on radio airplay!!!! Swipe to see how this barbie feels this morning after celebrating last night."

She was referring to her song from "Barbie: The Album", the soundtrack of the upcoming film Barbie.

Lipa and Caroline Ailin wrote it with its producers Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson, and the Picard Brothers also contributed production.

Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and others, the film is all set to release on July 2023.