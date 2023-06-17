'Will have to work hard': Diana Baig hopeful of lifting World Cup trophy

Diana Baig smiles during a match. — Twitter/@baig_diana

Pakistan right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig has said that the women's national team has the potential to emerge as champions in the T20 World Cup; however, she added that the side would have to work very hard if it wants the honour.

Moreover, the bowler said that league cricket would certainly boost the women's team.

"Having league cricket will allow our players to play with foreign players and learn about modern cricket," she said in an exclusive interview with Geo Digital.

During the interview, Baig also expressed her admiration for Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf for their incredible bowling skills.

"I like the bowling style of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. I often talk to them about this. I am very impressed with Shaheen's new ball and Haris' death bowling. And I try to improve my game by learning from them," she said.

When asked about the interaction between the men's and women's teams, she replied: "Whenever I see any player on the field. Whether it is Mohammad Amir, Shaheen or Haris Rauf, I go to them myself and try to discuss without hesitation."

The 27-year-old belongs to Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan. She made her debut in international cricket in 2015.

About her interest in cricket, she said: "I was fond of cricket since childhood. My father has always been a sports enthusiast. My parents have always supported me, and I think parental support is very important for a girl, especially to prove their mettle in any profession."

Recalling the initial time of her cricketing journey, Baig said: "Getting a place in the national team wasn't so easy. Earlier, there was no suitable place to practice in Gilgit.

"However, my cricket improved with time, and today I am part of the national team."

She added: "Ever since I started playing cricket for Pakistan, I have been very impressed by the leadership skills and the humble personality of Sana Mir."

Another person Baig is impressed by is Bisma Maroof.

"Bisma Maroof emboldens me with her strong personality, she is keeping her game up despite having a child and family responsibilities," Baig lauded her colleague.

"If you have a talent, work hard and convince your parents. At the same time, parents should trust their children and give them opportunities, so that they can show their talent to the world," Baig concluded.