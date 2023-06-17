 
menu menu menu
world
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ohio father Chad Doerman plans, kills three young sons in cold blood

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Chad Doerman gestures during the hearing of his case.— Courtesy: The Enquirer
Chad Doerman gestures during the hearing of his case.— Courtesy: The Enquirer

In what prosecutors termed as the most outrageous act of gun violence in Ohio’s law enforcement history, a father, identified as Chad Doerman, allegedly lined up and shot dead his three young sons in cold blood with a rifle, CBS reported Saturday.

During his court appearance on Friday, Chad Doerman faced three charges of aggravated murder while being restrained and wearing a protective green padded vest commonly used to prevent self-harm.

Describing the heinous nature of the crime, David Gast, the chief prosecutor of Clermont County, expressed that this was the most horrific act he had encountered throughout his career.

CBS affiliate WKRC-TV quoted Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve as saying: "This is by far the most sickening, horrifying crime I have seen. I can only imagine the terror these little boys felt and experienced as their father — their protector — was murdering them."

Doerman was discovered sitting on a doorstep at the residence and was apprehended without any resistance. 

He was formally charged with three counts of aggravated murder during his arraignment on Friday. 

In court, a prosecutor revealed that Doerman had confessed to the chilling act of aligning the boys in the yard and shooting them.

It was revealed that Doerman allegedly stood his three sons, aged 3, 4, and 7, in a line within their residence, and subsequently executed them using a rifle.

Disturbingly, one of the boys attempted to escape into a nearby field, but Doerman pursued him, brought him back to their home in Monroe Township, Ohio, and tragically took his life as well.

Their mother was shot in the hand as she tried to protect her sons, the prosecutor said.

“The trauma this man has inflicted … is unspeakable,” Gast said.” The evil horror of what we know is impossible to process.”

Judge Jason Nagel granted the prosecutor a $20 million bond.

"He was their world," Gast said. "He was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood."

According to Gast, Doerman has confessed to planning the killings in advance. “We can’t name a person who poses a greater threat to the community,” Gast said.

The prosecutor said this tragedy has left the whole state traumatised.

This screengrab from a YouTube video shows the children playing on a monster truck. —Screebgrab
This screengrab from a YouTube video shows the children playing on a monster truck. —Screebgrab

“They held these children knowing there was nothing they could do,” Gast said. “How do you unsee that sort of abomination.”

A preliminary hearing for the case has been set for 1 p.m. on June 26. Gast stated that once the case is presented to a grand jury, he would try to convince the jurors that Doerman be held without bond, indicating that no monetary amount would be able to secure his release.

More From World:

25 killed in Daesh attack on Ugandan school

25 killed in Daesh attack on Ugandan school
British-Pakistani diplomat awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours list

British-Pakistani diplomat awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours list
Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92

Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92
Strongest earthquake in France since 2019 hits western regions

Strongest earthquake in France since 2019 hits western regions
Nusrat Choudhury becomes first Muslim female federal judge in US history

Nusrat Choudhury becomes first Muslim female federal judge in US history
Devastating tornado wreaks havoc in Perryton, Texas

Devastating tornado wreaks havoc in Perryton, Texas
Macron welcomes MBS, urges strong stance against Russia

Macron welcomes MBS, urges strong stance against Russia
Apple employee quits over alleged Islamophobia, mental harassment

Apple employee quits over alleged Islamophobia, mental harassment
Orange alert: Beijing in virtual lockdown as temperatures melt records

Orange alert: Beijing in virtual lockdown as temperatures melt records
Pope Francis back in papal business after intestinal surgery

Pope Francis back in papal business after intestinal surgery
Deadly bus accident claims 15 lives in Manitoba, Canada

Deadly bus accident claims 15 lives in Manitoba, Canada
Global cybersecurity breach: US federal agencies targeted by hackers

Global cybersecurity breach: US federal agencies targeted by hackers
Trump documents case takes new turn as judge issues first order

Trump documents case takes new turn as judge issues first order
Judicial milestone as England gets first woman chief justice

Judicial milestone as England gets first woman chief justice
N Korea fires two missiles after warning of responding to S Korea-US drills

N Korea fires two missiles after warning of responding to S Korea-US drills
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Tehran this weekend

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Tehran this weekend
US-China tensions dog the world amid too many bones of contention

US-China tensions dog the world amid too many bones of contention
After Musk and Cook, Bill Gates also makes a beeline for China

After Musk and Cook, Bill Gates also makes a beeline for China

Tweeps award ‘Oscar’ to Indian reporter over Biparjoy's coverage

Tweeps award ‘Oscar’ to Indian reporter over Biparjoy's coverage
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

UK committee finds Boris Johnson responsible for violating COVID rules

UK committee finds Boris Johnson responsible for violating COVID rules