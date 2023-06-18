Usman Khawaja's century foils England in Ashes 2023 opener

Australia´s Usman Khawaja acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he leaves unbeaten on 126 at the end of play on day two of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 17, 2023.—AFP

England's hopes were dashed as Australia's Usman Khawaja played a remarkable inning, scoring an unbeaten century on a captivating second day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Khawaja's elegant left-handed batting guided Australia to a solid position of 311-5, just 82 runs behind England's first-innings total.

Khawaja's innings were not without its fair share of drama. He was fortunate to survive when he was bowled by a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112, adding to England's frustration. The English side missed several opportunities throughout the day, including Jonny Bairstow's two missed chances behind the stumps.

The morning session witnessed an exhilarating battle as England utilized favourable overhead conditions to reduce Australia to 67-3 in response to England's declaration of 393-8. Stuart Broad's fiery encounter with David Warner resulted in Warner's dismissal, followed by a spectacular catch by Bairstow to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne. Ben Stokes, proving his fitness to bowl, claimed the prized wicket of Steve Smith.

Despite the blows, Khawaja stood strong, forging crucial partnerships with Travis Head, who scored a half-century, and Cameron Green. Both Head and Green were dismissed by Moeen Ali, who made an impactful return to Test cricket. Even when Australia was struggling at 220-5, Khawaja found support in Alex Carey, and the pair built an unbroken partnership of 91 runs. Bairstow's drop, missing a chance to dismiss Carey on 26, added to England's missed opportunities.

At the end of the day, Australia had reached a position where they could potentially take the lead in the first innings. This advantage could prove vital on the deteriorating dry pitch later in the match.

The second day of the Test showcased a shift in tactics. Australia, defensive in their fielding approach on the first day, adopted a more conservative strategy against England's aggressive play. The first session saw more maiden overs than the entirety of the previous day, and Australia scored at a slow rate of just over two runs per over. England's Ben Stokes continually adjusted his bowling options, using seven bowlers in the morning session alone.

Khawaja's century was a significant turning point for Australia. Despite carrying the weight of a lower average in England, he exhibited composure and determination, leading the fightback alongside Head, Green, and Carey. Khawaja's elegant strokeplay was on display, as he punished England's pace bowlers for any loose deliveries. His century, the first Ashes ton outside of Sydney, was celebrated with great enthusiasm, including throwing his bat in the air. Khawaja's presence in the rearguard partnerships showcased his resilience and crucial contribution to Australia's innings.

However, Khawaja's jubilation was momentarily halted in Broad's first over with the second new ball when he was decisively beaten and had to be called back due to a no-ball. Australia's fortune continued as Carey survived two near-dismissals, allowing them to further consolidate their position.

England's missed opportunities may prove costly in the context of the match. With the pitch likely to deteriorate further, England will need to regroup and capitalize on their chances to regain control of the game.