Canadian soccer icon Atiba Hutchinson to bow out after Nations League final

Canadian soccer veteran Atiba Hutchinson. Canada Soccer

Canadian soccer veteran Atiba Hutchinson, the 40-year-old captain of the national team, has made the decision to retire from international football after the CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States.

The highly respected player, who holds the record for the most appearances for Canada with 104 caps, expressed his gratitude and stated that now is the perfect moment to end his 20-year career.

In a heartfelt video released by Canada Soccer, Hutchinson reflected on his remarkable journey and the honour of representing his country. Having played for various clubs in Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands, including a decade-long stint with Turkish club Besiktas, Hutchinson's decision to retire from the national team comes as he focuses on his family life, with his wife expecting their fourth child.

Hutchinson stressed that the upcoming final against the United States, where his team will compete for the Nations League trophy, is the ideal opportunity for him to conclude his career. He expressed his gratitude towards the fans and the country for their unwavering support throughout his playing years.

Canada coach John Herdman lauded Hutchinson's selfless dedication to the team and expressed his desire to keep the veteran involved in the national set-up in some capacity. Herdman acknowledged Hutchinson's immense contribution to Canadian football and called him one of the greatest players the country has ever seen. He hopes to harness Hutchinson's wealth of experience and knowledge for the benefit of the team.

The announcement of Hutchinson's retirement has garnered tributes from across the soccer community, including from United States interim head coach B.J. Callaghan. He commended Hutchinson's remarkable career, both at the club and international level, highlighting the significant impact he has made on and off the field.

As the Canadian national team prepares for the crucial final against the United States, Atiba Hutchinson's retirement announcement adds an emotional layer to the match. Fans and fellow players alike will be eager to see the iconic captain conclude his illustrious international career on a high note by lifting the Nations League trophy.

In a career spanning two decades, Hutchinson has become a symbol of Canadian soccer excellence, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

His retirement marks the end of an era, but his impact and contributions to the sport will always be cherished and remembered by fans worldwide.