 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Canadian soccer icon Atiba Hutchinson to bow out after Nations League final

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Canadian soccer veteran Atiba Hutchinson. Canada Soccer
Canadian soccer veteran Atiba Hutchinson. Canada Soccer

Canadian soccer veteran Atiba Hutchinson, the 40-year-old captain of the national team, has made the decision to retire from international football after the CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States.

The highly respected player, who holds the record for the most appearances for Canada with 104 caps, expressed his gratitude and stated that now is the perfect moment to end his 20-year career.

In a heartfelt video released by Canada Soccer, Hutchinson reflected on his remarkable journey and the honour of representing his country. Having played for various clubs in Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands, including a decade-long stint with Turkish club Besiktas, Hutchinson's decision to retire from the national team comes as he focuses on his family life, with his wife expecting their fourth child.

Hutchinson stressed that the upcoming final against the United States, where his team will compete for the Nations League trophy, is the ideal opportunity for him to conclude his career. He expressed his gratitude towards the fans and the country for their unwavering support throughout his playing years.

Canada coach John Herdman lauded Hutchinson's selfless dedication to the team and expressed his desire to keep the veteran involved in the national set-up in some capacity. Herdman acknowledged Hutchinson's immense contribution to Canadian football and called him one of the greatest players the country has ever seen. He hopes to harness Hutchinson's wealth of experience and knowledge for the benefit of the team.

The announcement of Hutchinson's retirement has garnered tributes from across the soccer community, including from United States interim head coach B.J. Callaghan. He commended Hutchinson's remarkable career, both at the club and international level, highlighting the significant impact he has made on and off the field.

As the Canadian national team prepares for the crucial final against the United States, Atiba Hutchinson's retirement announcement adds an emotional layer to the match. Fans and fellow players alike will be eager to see the iconic captain conclude his illustrious international career on a high note by lifting the Nations League trophy.

In a career spanning two decades, Hutchinson has become a symbol of Canadian soccer excellence, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

His retirement marks the end of an era, but his impact and contributions to the sport will always be cherished and remembered by fans worldwide.

More From Sports:

Sainz's three-place grid drop shakes up Canadian GP starting positions

Sainz's three-place grid drop shakes up Canadian GP starting positions
Toulouse snatch victory from La Rochelle in thrilling top 14 final

Toulouse snatch victory from La Rochelle in thrilling top 14 final
Verstappen claims sixth pole of season at Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen claims sixth pole of season at Canadian Grand Prix
Andy Murray advances to second consecutive grass-court final at Nottingham Open

Andy Murray advances to second consecutive grass-court final at Nottingham Open
Morocco fall to South Africa in thrilling AFCON qualifier

Morocco fall to South Africa in thrilling AFCON qualifier
Tiger Woods to skip open championship, extending major absence streak

Tiger Woods to skip open championship, extending major absence streak
Usman Khawaja's century foils England in Ashes 2023 opener

Usman Khawaja's century foils England in Ashes 2023 opener
Scotland stun Norway with late comeback

Scotland stun Norway with late comeback
Djibouti thrash Pakistan to clinch four-nation football tournament

Djibouti thrash Pakistan to clinch four-nation football tournament
Asia Cup 2023: When will ACC announce schedule?

Asia Cup 2023: When will ACC announce schedule?
Hasan Ali responds to his inclusion in Test squad

Hasan Ali responds to his inclusion in Test squad
Sri Lanka Test series: PCB's message to those who missed out

Sri Lanka Test series: PCB's message to those who missed out
Shaheen Afridi can achieve special Test milestone in Sri Lanka series

Shaheen Afridi can achieve special Test milestone in Sri Lanka series
'Will have to work hard': Diana Baig hopeful of lifting World Cup trophy

'Will have to work hard': Diana Baig hopeful of lifting World Cup trophy
Pakistan announce 16-player squad for Sri Lanka Test series as Shaheen returns to fold

Pakistan announce 16-player squad for Sri Lanka Test series as Shaheen returns to fold
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Test series to be revealed today

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Test series to be revealed today
Pakistan likely to include three youngsters to squad against Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan likely to include three youngsters to squad against Sri Lanka Test
Pakistan defeat Maldives in second match of Basketball Championship

Pakistan defeat Maldives in second match of Basketball Championship
Bowling coach Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team for Sri Lanka Tests

Bowling coach Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team for Sri Lanka Tests
Sajid Sadpara to climb Nanga Parbat without artificial oxygen

Sajid Sadpara to climb Nanga Parbat without artificial oxygen
PCB chief's appointment patron's prerogative, says Najam Sethi

PCB chief's appointment patron's prerogative, says Najam Sethi