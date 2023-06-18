Alabama Barker expresses her excitement on mom Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy

Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama, is excited to become a big sister once again. The 17-year-old expressed her reaction to the news of her father and Kourtney Kardashian expecting their first child together through a post on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

Alabama reposted a video clip that Kardashian originally shared, wherein she confirmed her pregnancy by holding up a sign that said, "Travis I'm Pregnant!" Alabama simply captioned the post, "Baby #7."

In addition to Alabama, Barker has two other children with his ex-partner Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, and stepdaughtre Atiana, 24.

Kardashian, on the other hand, has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick—sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 10.