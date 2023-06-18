 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson believes ‘every man needs a daughter’: Watch

Dwayne Johnson has recently shared a heartfelt message about being a girl dad on this Father’s Day.

On Saturday, the Jumanji actor took to Instagram and posted a video of him playing doctor with his youngest daughter, Tiana Johnson, 5.

In the clip, the Fast & Furious star could be seen playing the role of a patient in the game while his daughter was a doctor.

While playing the game, Tiana put a rectal thermometer toy in her dad’s mouth to check his temperature, which was adorable.

The Black Adam actor then asked his daughter, “What we are doing doctor, just explain?”

Dwayne Johnson believes ‘every man needs a daughter’: Watch

To this, the kid said that she wanted to put the thermometer to check his temperature.

Dwayne clarified that this is the “rectal thermometer”.

In the caption, the Jungle Cruise star pointed out that all these play dates won’t be “cool” after few years.

He wrote, “I know one day years from now, play dates with Daddy won’t be cool anymore so I’ll take every minute I can,” adding, “rectal thermometers and all.”

The Rampage star ended the post with an emotional message, “Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter.”

Meanwhile, the actor’s fans and followers found the clip “cute”.

One commented, “You are a great father.”

Other user added, “Love this so much.”

