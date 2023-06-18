 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly live in a cottage when their lifestyle is compared to other homes in the US.

British journalist Tina Brown issued these claims and admissions.

She weighed in on everything while attempting to explain how ‘small a fish’ the couple truly are in Montecito.

In an interview at last year’s Henley Literary Festival she touched on the stark contrast and said, “it’s a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people.”

“In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have.”

Hence, Ms Camilla Tominey, the associate editor for The Telegraph feels this may prove to be bad since they shouldn’t “be overlooked just how expensive the Sussexes’ lives in Montecito are.”

Before concluding she even referenced the financial strain of Prince Harry’s lawsuits and admitted, “If it wasn’t costly enough to be spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on security, Harry has also been involved in litigation against several newspaper groups and the Home Office.”

