Maroon 5, Lisa drop their new collab 'Personal': Watch here

Maroon 5, Lisa have shared their brand new song with songs awaiting their action-packed collaboration

By
Web Desk
|

May 02, 2025

Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK’s Lisa have gifted fans an action-packed new song called Personal.

The song comes right before Maroon 5 is said to release their eight-studio album

A press release for the entire things saw Levine say, “it’s just a guitar-based song which we haven’t really done in so long. It happened first for us while we were recording the album. I think it’s just the purest and we are so happy to have LISA on it.”

He also added according to Rolling Stone, “The guitar intro is literally me playing into an audio message on my iPhone with an unplugged guitar. I actually got a little emotional recording ‘cause it was sort of reconnecting to our roots, which a lot of our fans have been saying ‘hey we want to hear that sound again.’ It’s been like over 20 years so I think it’s time for that to return.”

Check it Out Below: 


