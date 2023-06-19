 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Extraction 2' Sandro character spoils movie experience

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Extraction 2 taking their complaints on social media
'Extraction 2' taking their complaints on social media

Extraction 2 has delivered all the promises fans have expected from the Netflix action thriller.

However, some viewers grumbled over Sandro's character (played by Andro Japaridze), the prisoned teenage son, calling him 'the most annoying" in film history.

The users also pointed out that everyone around him got the bullet, but he somehow remained harmless.

"The only annoying part of Extraction 2 was this guy not getting a single scratch while his family

either got shot or beat up," one viewer commented.

Another added: "Just finished Extraction 2, and Sandro is such an annoying character."

"I'm still wondering why it was only foolish Sandro that was unhurt in the whole of Extraction 2," a third added.

One viewer added, "Sandro in Extraction 2 made me shout at a movie character for the first time in a while."

The latest film is getting better received by the audience than the original. The film soon rose to Netflix's top global charts two days after release.

More From Entertainment:

Mads Mikkelsen gushes over to become last 'Indiana Jones' part

Mads Mikkelsen gushes over to become last 'Indiana Jones' part
Gal Gadot weighs in on 'Fast & Furious' comeback

Gal Gadot weighs in on 'Fast & Furious' comeback
Kourtney Kardashian loyal fans spring into her defense after pregnancy questions

Kourtney Kardashian loyal fans spring into her defense after pregnancy questions
Olivia Colman reveals 'efforts' to secure Marvel job

Olivia Colman reveals 'efforts' to secure Marvel job
Prince William 'non-answer' over opening Palace for homeless: 'I push it'

Prince William 'non-answer' over opening Palace for homeless: 'I push it'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'defrost' Royal hurt with 'shoots of growth' strategy video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'defrost' Royal hurt with 'shoots of growth' strategy
Queen Camilla 'frowned' over King Charles horse 'complaint' about Trooping the Colour video

Queen Camilla 'frowned' over King Charles horse 'complaint' about Trooping the Colour
Michael Shannon explains why he rejected 'Star Wars'

Michael Shannon explains why he rejected 'Star Wars'
King Charles goes 'classy' in tribute to Prince Harry on 'Father's Day' video

King Charles goes 'classy' in tribute to Prince Harry on 'Father's Day'
'The Flash' box office continues to disappoint

'The Flash' box office continues to disappoint
Marvel co-creator son fires a broadside at Stan Lee documentary

Marvel co-creator son fires a broadside at Stan Lee documentary
Drake wished to narrate Kanye West's Jeen-Yuhs doc

Drake wished to narrate Kanye West's Jeen-Yuhs doc
Meghan Markle 'Trooping the Colour' joke that failed to amuse Kate video

Meghan Markle 'Trooping the Colour' joke that failed to amuse Kate
Prince William's least desirable habit revealed by Kate Middleton

Prince William's least desirable habit revealed by Kate Middleton
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?
Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!

Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!
Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markle's likely deal with Dior

Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markle's likely deal with Dior
Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch video

Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch
Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement

Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement
New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil video

New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil
Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse