'Extraction 2' Sandro character spoils movie experience

'Extraction 2' taking their complaints on social media

Extraction 2 has delivered all the promises fans have expected from the Netflix action thriller.

However, some viewers grumbled over Sandro's character (played by Andro Japaridze), the prisoned teenage son, calling him 'the most annoying" in film history.

The users also pointed out that everyone around him got the bullet, but he somehow remained harmless.

"The only annoying part of Extraction 2 was this guy not getting a single scratch while his family

either got shot or beat up," one viewer commented.

Another added: "Just finished Extraction 2, and Sandro is such an annoying character."

"I'm still wondering why it was only foolish Sandro that was unhurt in the whole of Extraction 2," a third added.

One viewer added, "Sandro in Extraction 2 made me shout at a movie character for the first time in a while."

The latest film is getting better received by the audience than the original. The film soon rose to Netflix's top global charts two days after release.