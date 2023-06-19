Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy

Scott Disick celebrated Father’s Day with his children after his former partner Kourtney Kardashian announced she is pregnant with first baby with husband Travis Barker.



Scott took to Instagram and posted adorable photos of his children, he shares with Kourtney, to mark Father’s Day.

Kourtney Kardashian surprised Barker with pregnancy news during his concert on Friday night.

Sharing the photo of his 10-year-old daughter, Penelope in the stories, Scott captioned it, “My girl.”

Scott also posted a sweet photo of son Reign with a heart emoji in the caption.

He captioned the main Instagram post as “Very greatfull day.”

Kourtney and Scott share Mason, Penelope and Reign together.

According to People magazine, the US reality TV star and Disick were on and off for 10 years before ultimately ending their relationship in 2015.

They started dating in 2006 after meeting at “Girls Gone Wild” mogul Joe Francis’ house.