Monday Jun 19, 2023
Adele catches 'jock itch' after wearing Spanx to her Vegas concerts

Adele has revealed that her performances in Las Vegas caused her to contract a fungal skin infection.

The 35-year-old singer joked that she had "jock itch" due to sweating in her Spanx during her shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she performed under hot lights.

Tinea cruris, commonly referred to as jock itch, is a type of fungal skin infection that affects the groin area, including the upper thighs, buttocks, and lower abdomen.

The Someone Like You hitmaker mentioned during her recent residency performance that she was feeling extremely hot and needed a towel, and later disclosed to the audience that she had contracted jock itch due to sweating in her Spanx under the hot lights on stage.

Adele further elaborated that her physician had diagnosed her with jock itch, saying: “It is a bit crude but I never knew it existed!”

Adele said, “Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx and keep it all in and make it all fit me.”

“And I sweat a lot and it doesn't go anywhere. So basically I just sit in my own sweat. And my doctor gave me Jock Itch.”

The Easy on Me singer also got candid with the crowd about yearning to return to the stage after her three-month hiatus.

“We had a very long break and I am gassed to be back. I was bored out of my brains. Somehow I missed you. It is a lovely change.”

