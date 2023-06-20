 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Penn Badgley receives a sweet Father’s Day tribute from wife Domino Kirke

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Penn Badgley receives a sweet Father’s Day tribute from wife Domino Kirke
Penn Badgley receives a sweet Father’s Day tribute from wife Domino Kirke

Penn Badgley’s wife, Domino Kirke made a rare public shoutout to honour him on Father’s Day.

The musician, 39, shared a carousel of images featuring the You actor doting on his two-year-old son, James. One image also showed Badgley recording a podcast with him and one just showed him smiling while looking at the camera.

“To a real, patient, kind, devoted, sexy one,” the singer wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “We’ve slept about 7 hrs total this week, but I can say without question there’s no one I’d rather be sleep deprived with. You’re so loved @pennbadgley #happyfathersday.”

Badgley and Kirke tied the knot in 2017 after three years of dating. In February 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child together after multiple miscarriages.

“On the road again,” Kirke wrote via Instagram at the time. “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

Kirke, who welcomed on Cassius, now 14, in 2009 with ex Morgan O’Kane, shared that the Gossip Girl alum is also a great step-dad.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2019, she said, “He’s a really good stepdad,”

She added, “He doesn’t have to be ‘dad’ so he can have more fun with him. It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely uncharted territory for me ’cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello broke off things with Shawn Mendes after past issues returned amid fling

Camila Cabello broke off things with Shawn Mendes after past issues returned amid fling
Al Pacino doubts ladylove Noor Alfallah's intentions after baby's birth video

Al Pacino doubts ladylove Noor Alfallah's intentions after baby's birth
Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson ‘absolutely’ ready to do a movie together

Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson ‘absolutely’ ready to do a movie together
Prince William celebrates 41st birthday tomorrow

Prince William celebrates 41st birthday tomorrow
Madonna asks beau Josh Popper to sign NDA amid fear of getting exposed

Madonna asks beau Josh Popper to sign NDA amid fear of getting exposed

Johnny Depp returns to stage wearing an ankle brace following recent injury

Johnny Depp returns to stage wearing an ankle brace following recent injury
Barbara Palvin surprises fiancé Dylan Sprouse with engagement gift

Barbara Palvin surprises fiancé Dylan Sprouse with engagement gift
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares painful Father’s Day post: ‘It has become very tricky’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares painful Father’s Day post: ‘It has become very tricky’

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer drops heartwarming pictures of actor with granddaughter video

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer drops heartwarming pictures of actor with granddaughter

Scott Disick insecure about his kids after Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy video

Scott Disick insecure about his kids after Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy

Amanda Bynes called the cops herself for her second psychiatric hold

Amanda Bynes called the cops herself for her second psychiatric hold
Princess Charlotte 'comfortable' Father's Day dress has 25-year history video

Princess Charlotte 'comfortable' Father's Day dress has 25-year history
Elliot Page says he was ‘devoured’ by ‘shame’ before transition

Elliot Page says he was ‘devoured’ by ‘shame’ before transition
Prince William offers explanation to Royal Family critics video

Prince William offers explanation to Royal Family critics
Meghan Markle’s Dior deal rumours put to rest: DETAILS video

Meghan Markle’s Dior deal rumours put to rest: DETAILS
King Charles to follow in the footsteps of King Willem-Alexander?

King Charles to follow in the footsteps of King Willem-Alexander?
King Charles, Prince William bar Prince Andrew from attending historic event?

King Charles, Prince William bar Prince Andrew from attending historic event?
Adele catches 'jock itch' after wearing Spanx to her Vegas concerts

Adele catches 'jock itch' after wearing Spanx to her Vegas concerts
Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates video

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates
Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony