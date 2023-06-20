 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson ‘absolutely’ ready to do a movie together

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson ‘absolutely’ ready to do a movie together
Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson ‘absolutely’ ready to do a movie together

Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson have recently expressed their interest to work together in the future project.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the New York City premiere of Asteroid City, Scarlett was questioned about one actor she would like to work with.

To this, the Black Widow actress replied, “I’d love to work with Tom Cruise.”

The Avengers actress quipped, “Someone should pitch a story with the two of them starring alongside each other.”

Following this interview, Tom also spoke to THR and revealed that he’s “absolutely on board” to work opposite Scarlett in a project.

At the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One, Tom said, “She’s amazing.”

“There’s a great actress and a movie star,” stated the Top Gun: Maverick star.

When asked about doing a movie together, Tom immediately responded, “Yes. It’s gonna happen.”

The actor continued, “Look, I’ve watched her career her whole life. She’s enormously talented, very charismatic. It’d be fun.”

Gushing over the actress, Tom further said, “She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She’s someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it’s gonna happen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom also discussed what motivated him for the new movie.

“I love that cinema experience, and this film was made for that,” shared the actor.

The Jack Reacher actor explained, “I’ve always been studying any new programs that they have and any way that I can engage an audience and make it more entertaining more immersive. Look, I have always wanted to make movies and travel the world and to be able to have this opportunity now, this is what I wanna do.”

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One will release in theaters on July 12.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello broke off things with Shawn Mendes after past issues returned amid fling

Camila Cabello broke off things with Shawn Mendes after past issues returned amid fling
Penn Badgley receives a sweet Father’s Day tribute from wife Domino Kirke

Penn Badgley receives a sweet Father’s Day tribute from wife Domino Kirke
Al Pacino doubts ladylove Noor Alfallah's intentions after baby's birth video

Al Pacino doubts ladylove Noor Alfallah's intentions after baby's birth
Prince William celebrates 41st birthday tomorrow

Prince William celebrates 41st birthday tomorrow
Madonna asks beau Josh Popper to sign NDA amid fear of getting exposed

Madonna asks beau Josh Popper to sign NDA amid fear of getting exposed

Johnny Depp returns to stage wearing an ankle brace following recent injury

Johnny Depp returns to stage wearing an ankle brace following recent injury
Barbara Palvin surprises fiancé Dylan Sprouse with engagement gift

Barbara Palvin surprises fiancé Dylan Sprouse with engagement gift
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares painful Father’s Day post: ‘It has become very tricky’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares painful Father’s Day post: ‘It has become very tricky’

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer drops heartwarming pictures of actor with granddaughter video

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer drops heartwarming pictures of actor with granddaughter

Scott Disick insecure about his kids after Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy video

Scott Disick insecure about his kids after Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy

Amanda Bynes called the cops herself for her second psychiatric hold

Amanda Bynes called the cops herself for her second psychiatric hold
Princess Charlotte 'comfortable' Father's Day dress has 25-year history video

Princess Charlotte 'comfortable' Father's Day dress has 25-year history
Elliot Page says he was ‘devoured’ by ‘shame’ before transition

Elliot Page says he was ‘devoured’ by ‘shame’ before transition
Prince William offers explanation to Royal Family critics video

Prince William offers explanation to Royal Family critics
Meghan Markle’s Dior deal rumours put to rest: DETAILS video

Meghan Markle’s Dior deal rumours put to rest: DETAILS
King Charles to follow in the footsteps of King Willem-Alexander?

King Charles to follow in the footsteps of King Willem-Alexander?
King Charles, Prince William bar Prince Andrew from attending historic event?

King Charles, Prince William bar Prince Andrew from attending historic event?
Adele catches 'jock itch' after wearing Spanx to her Vegas concerts

Adele catches 'jock itch' after wearing Spanx to her Vegas concerts
Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates video

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates
Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony